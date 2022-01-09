Andy Reid Provides Update on Travis Kelce’s Injury vs. Broncos

Tyreek Hill wasn’t the only Kansas City Chiefs player that got banged up at Mile High Stadium on Saturday, January 8.

While Hill got hurt during pregame of the Chiefs’ regular-season finale, tight end Travis Kelce got banged up late in the 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

On a 3rd-and-8 play from Denver’s 17-yard line with a little over two minutes left in the game, Kansas City’s offense needed one more first down to close out the four-point victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass and found Kelce open towards the middle of the field for a gain of 12 yards.

When the play was over, Kelce struggled to get up. He appeared to have hurt his ankle, and trainers walked alongside the veteran tight end as he got up and hobbled off the field.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Reid’s Update on Kelce

As if the Chiefs hadn’t suffered enough on offense with Hill getting banged up with what head coach Andy Reid detailed as a “sore” heel after the game, Kelce getting banged up makes matters worse. However, an injury update on Kelce after the game should provide Chiefs Kingdom with a sigh of relief.

Big Red used two words to provide an update on Kelce when asked about the All Pro during Reid’s postgame press conference on Saturday, January 8.

“He’s fine.”





Play



Andy Reid: "That was a game changer" | Week 18 Press Conference HC Andy Reid speaks to the media after 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-01-09T01:58:01Z

That’s great news. Now that the Chiefs have finished the season with a win and a 12-5 record, the defending AFC champions need the Houston Texans to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 9 in order to reclaim the AFC’s No. 1 seed. If that doesn’t happen, then the Chiefs will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Broncos Bashed for Field Conditions

Part of Kelce’s injury taking place may have been because of the poor field conditions at Mile High. Players were slipping on the field every single play, which forced errant plays and made injuries more possible. It wasn’t ideal for a Kansas City team that was trying to finish the regular season as healthy as possible before the postseason begins.

#Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker slips on the kickoff, resulting in a short kick. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/YBw3Hu4s5y — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 8, 2022

Fans used Twitter as a means to express their dissatisfaction with the playing conditions of the Chiefs-Broncos game.

“Field conditions at Mile High are clearly subpar today,” Nick Shook of NFL.com wrote.

Field conditions at Mile High are clearly subpar today. — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) January 8, 2022

“I have to wonder does the @NFL have it out for the @Chiefs Last weeks BS officiating, move this week to Saturday and now the field conditions here in @Broncos,” Rodney Koehler wrote.

I have to wonder does the @NFL have it out for the @Chiefs Last weeks BS officiating, move this week to Saturday and now the field conditions here in @Broncos — Rodney Koehler (@rakoehler63) January 8, 2022

“@KSeaboldt the @NFL should take a home game away from the broncos for the field conditions,” KC Sports wrote.

@KSeaboldt the @NFL should take a home game away from the broncos for the field conditions. — KC Sports. (@kc_jack) January 8, 2022

“Broncos organization should be fined for these field conditions,” Daniel Breelove wrote.

Broncos organization should be fined for these field conditions — Daniel Breedlove (@Breedlove_23) January 8, 2022

“You would think Denver has had feet of snow with field conditions @Broncos,” JusTee wrote.

You would think Denver has had feet of snow with field conditions @Broncos — JusTee (@JusTeeNotes) January 8, 2022

“These field conditions are going to get somebody hurt. @Broncos need to do better,” travismyers.eth wrote.

These field conditions are going to get somebody hurt. @Broncos need to do better. #chiefsvsbroncos — travismyers.eth (🧱, 🚀) (@tmyers5) January 8, 2022

“How bad are the Broncos field conditions? Broncos really gave up on the season, including their ground crew,” David Sweet wrote.

How bad are the Broncos field conditions? Broncos really gave up on the season, including their ground crew. — David Sweet (@Jerok88) January 8, 2022

“NFL should fine the broncos over field conditions, hope we don’t lose someone,” Joe Andrews wrote.

NFL should fine the broncos over field conditions,hope we don’t lose someone — Joe andrews (@joechaos) January 8, 2022

“@NFL needs to investigate the field conditions @Broncos provides. I live in Denver and the weather did not cause this. Total BS going to get players hurt,” Rodney Koehler wrote prior to his first tweet about the Mile High field conditions.

@NFL needs to investigate the field conditions @Broncos provides. I live in Denver and the weather did not cause this. Total BS going to get players hurt — Rodney Koehler (@rakoehler63) January 9, 2022