Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Break Silence on Dating Rumors

Travis Kelce has profiled as the prototypical bachelor throughout his NFL career, but perhaps he’s finally met his match as the Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 3 of the 2023 season.

As you’ve probably heard by now, rumors have been circulating that Kelce is exploring the early stages of a potential relationship with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. “She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” an exclusive source told The Messenger via Swift on September 20 — who first reported that Kelce and Swift were “quietly hanging out” earlier this month.

The pair of megastars have “hung out twice,” according to The Messenger’s source, and they added that “[Kelce] is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift Rumors on Pat McAfee Show

During a spot on the Pat McAfee Show on September 21, McAfee gave Kelce the floor to say whatever he wanted about the Swift rumors.

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift.. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.. We'll see what happens in the near future" 🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” Kelce began, equating a lot of the rumors to the children’s game: “Telephone.”

The tight end also took the time to blast his older brother, Jason Kelce, for confusing people with his comments on the situation. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous, can’t stay out of the fricking headlines,” Travis joked about his sibling, adding: “Please everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life.”

Eventually, he did address the Swift rumors toward the tail end of his answer, making it clear that he’s not bothered by the attention.

“[That’s] life baby, it’s life,” Kelce told McAfee. “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. And I told her, I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

“So, we’ll see what happens in the near future,” he concluded.

In the latest update from The Messenger, written by Olivia Jakiel, the exclusive source echoed Kelce’s sentiment, per Swift.

“They are seeing where things go,” the source relayed. “Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with” and Swift is “in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.”

It doesn’t sound like this potential celebrity power couple is “exclusive” just yet.

Jason Kelce’s TNF Comments on Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

In case you missed it, here’s what Jason Kelce had to say about Travis Kelce’s potential relationship with Swift on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Kelce began, sharing: “Ever since ‘Catching Kelce’ everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life, so, I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

It wasn’t much from the older Kelce, but he did throw some gasoline on the fire later on when he appeared on the WIP Morning Show on September 20.

“I believe it is 100% true,” Jason told the show before clarifying later that he was just joking around. Despite that, the quote still went viral, and many people took it as fact.

“I believe it is 100% true” – @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀 Did we just break pop culture news?? pic.twitter.com/3cimw6Nzrx — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 20, 2023

Based on Travis and Taylor’s recent statements, it appears there is something here. Where it goes is another question altogether, and we may not know that answer for some time as Swift tours the nation and Kelce focuses on winning another Super Bowl.