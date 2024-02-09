Travis Kelce Reacts to New Photo of Taylor Swift & Kylie Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl is just a few days away. And close friends of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce want to make sure he feels their support.

Amanda Santa, wife of Kelce’s manager Aaron Eanes, posted a new album on Instagram featuring photos from inside their suite at several games. One of the pictures is from the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The AFC Divisional round matchup marked the first time Taylor Swift met Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Santa captioned the post, “Baby let the games begin 🎲🖤.” The album’s second photo features Swift and Kylie. Swift appears in another photo from when the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets 23-20 at MetLife Stadium in October.

Travis Kelce loved the album. He liked the post and commented, “Let’s goooooo!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

During the Chiefs-Bills matchup, Kylie’s husband, Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce stole the show with his shirtless celebration.

“I’m not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up,” Jason recalled on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said — ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite.’ And she said — ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’

“[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor. “I was like — ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm, this is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”

Travis Kelce responded, ” “Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you, so anyway.”

Santa has grown close with Swift ever since she started dating her husband’s No. 1 client and best friend. She attended the singer’s 34th birthday party in New York City in December.

Kylie Kelce Revealed the Entire Family Won’t Attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas



Jason and Kylie will be in Las Vegas to cheer on the Chiefs at the Super Bowl, along with her husband’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. However, the couple’s three children, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, will not attend. While all three girls love “Uncle Trav,” they aren’t making the trip to Las Vegas.

“They will be at home,” Kylie told People, which she prefers when “Dad’s not playing.”

However, even when Jason is playing, sometimes it’s too much to take all three kids to a game. “I think it’s a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game,” Kylie said. “They’re still very young. A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.

“We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way. The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field.”

Will Taylor Swift Sit With Kylie Kelce at the Super Bowl?



While Swift’s attendance status for the Super Bowl is not yet confirmed, it would be more of a surprise if she didn’t make it. With the 17-hour time difference, there’s more than enough time for Swift to finish her fourth consecutive show in Tokyo and make it to Las Vegas.

Fans want to know if Swift will sit at the big game. A source told Page Six that Swift will likely “be with her friends or sitting with Brittany Mahomes” in Las Vegas. However, the billionaire may have purchased her own suite.

Donna Kelce told The TODAY Show on February 7, “I have a feeling I’m in the stands” due to the “pricey” seats. Suites get at Allegiant Stadium range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million. If there’s a Swift suite at the Super Bowl, it’s hard to imagine her not sitting with the Kelce family.