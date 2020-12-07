Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Accidentally Trolls Raiders in Hilarious Interview

The Kansas City Chiefs locked up a 2020 playoff berth with a 22-16 home win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. However, Chiefs Kingdom may have gotten the most enjoyment out of Travis Kelce’s postgame interview with NBC’s Michelle Tafoya.

The All-Pro tight end appeared to forget which AFC West opponent he was playing, which led to a hilarious troll job of the Las Vegas Raiders — made even better by a surprise on-camera celebration from Patrick Mahomes.

“We’ve just got to finish strong,” said Kelce after Kansas City’s Week 13 win. “Hats off to the Raiders. They’ve done an unbelievable job the past two games of presenting a challenge on third downs and in the red zone. It is what it is. We’ve got to keep fighting…”

Next week the Chiefs play the Jaguars… I mean, Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/ebda5Nw7HX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 7, 2020

Coincidentally enough, the Raiders barely survived a fight from the winless New York Jets on Sunday afternoon after dropping their past two contests to the Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, respectively. Jon Gruden’s club needed a 46-yard bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III in the final 13 seconds of regulation to secure a 31-28 road victory and avoid falling to .500 on the year.

DEREK CARR TO HENRY RUGGS FOR THE LEAD 😱 (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/x76T8mzZHX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

Twitter Reacts to Kelce’s Clever Commentary

Naturally, Kelce’s unintentionally funny remarks drew some attention on Twitter immediately after the game, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Travis Kelce postgame on NBC: “Hats off to the Raiders.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

THE (PROBABLY) UNINTENTIONAL SAVAGERY https://t.co/QJ6NX4OSKo — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 7, 2020

Kelce just said "hats off to the Raiders" and I am dead — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 7, 2020

Kelce: I mean hats off to the Raiders. huh? 😂 — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) December 7, 2020

chiefs not even worried about the broncos kelce thought they were playing the raiders pic.twitter.com/hc74RGxrsI — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 7, 2020

Kelce Explodes for Another 100-Yard Game

The Chiefs’ eighth-year playmaker continued his torrid pace in Week 13 after hauling in 8 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown on the Broncos defense. Kelce’s primetime performance marked his sixth 100-yard showing this season and fourth over the past five games. The league’s most productive tight end now has 82 receptions, 1,114 yards and 8 touchdowns in 12 games and became the first tight end in NFL history to record five 1,000-yard campaigns.

Kelce is now just 264 yards shy of breaking the all-time single-season tight end yardage record (1,377) set by San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle back in 2018. With Kelce averaging 92.8 yards per game to date, he’s on pace to make history in Week 16, a post-Christmas home date with the Falcons.

With 7,579 career receiving yards, the 31-year-old also moved into 10th place all-time for receiving yards by a tight end on Sunday night, surpassing former San Francisco and Washing standout Vernon Davis (7,562).

