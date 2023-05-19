Analyst Calls Chiefs Rookie a Hidden Gem: ‘Seems Like a Perfect Fit’

The Kansas City Chiefs have a knack for developing some of the undrafted players that enter the NFL, with the most notable ones being All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend, tight end Jody Fortson, and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

Kansas City has signed 14 undrafted rookies this year, and Arrowhead Pride’s Caleb James has singled out one of them as a player that could emerge as a playmaker for the Chiefs: defensive end Truman Jones.

“He sometimes seems like an excellent fit for the Chiefs’ scheme and the culture,” James wrote of Jones on May 19 as part of Arrowhead Pride’s “Hidden Gems” series.

Truman Jones a Versatile Defender

Truman Jones, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds, played four seasons at Harvard and accumulated 38 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in 30 games played according to the school’s website. He also stood out as a special teamer in the Ivy League, which is evident in his 4 blocked kicks, 3 of which came during the 2022 season.

At his pro day, Jones had a 37-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-2 broad jump, and ran a 4.38 shuttle according to Chiefs Wire. His shuttle time would have ranked top 5 among EDGE players at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine The Chiefs had a clear interest in Jones prior to the draft, as they brought him in for a top 30 visit per Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline on March 9.

The biggest thing that is stopping Jones from potentially sticking in Kansas City is the talent in front of him on the depth chart. As it currently stands, the Chiefs’ defensive end room consists of George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Charles Omenihu, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, Joshua Kaindoh, and BJ Thompson.

Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah, and Omenihu are guaranteed a roster spot heading into the 2023 season. That leaves 1-2 spots on the active roster available for the remaining five players, and Mike Danna has an advantage in that grouping thanks to his gradual development over the last three years in Kansas City.

Because of this, finding a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-player roster will be very difficult for Truman Jones. However, the possibility does exist that Jones will eventually sign with the team’s practice squad and can continue to develop from there. If that does happen, then he can once again try to make the active roster in 2024.

Chiefs Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Here are all of the undrafted rookies the Chiefs have put under contract since the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

CB Ekow Boye-Doe (Kansas State)

OG Jerome Carvin (Tennessee)

S Anthony Cook (Texas)

OL Anderson Hardy (Appalachian State)

LB Cam Jones (Indiana)

DE Truman Jones (Harvard)

LB Isaiah Moore (North Carolina State)

S Isaiah Norman (Marshall)

RB Deneric Prince (Tulsa)

WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

CB Reese Taylor (Purdue)

CB Anthony Witherstone (Merrimack)

OT Chuckwuebuka Jason Godrick (Nigeria)

CB Kahlef Hailssie (Western Kentucky)

Next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule are organized team activities (OTAs), which will take place from May 22 to May 24, May 30 to June 1, and June 6 to June 9. From there, the team will meet for mandatory minicamp from June 13 to June 15 before dispersing for summer break.