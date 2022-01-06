Twitter Calls for Chiefs to Sign Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

On Sunday, January 2, wide receiver Antonio Brown yet again made headlines for the wrong reasons.

In the midst of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Brown was seen taking off his shoulder pads, shirt and gloves, and giving the “peace” sign to the fans as he made his way down towards the tunnel and eventually out of the stadium.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Frustrated over an alleged dispute Brown with the coaching staff regarding his ability health-wise to go back into the game, the four-time All Pro receiver quit on his team mid-game, adding to his already sour resume of on and off-the-field issues.

“What he told the staff, from what I understand, is that he was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday, January 3. “The response then from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was, ‘If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here.’ At that point, they threw him off the sidelines and then cut him from the team.”

From @GMFB: How and why did #Bucs WR Antonio Brown end up storming off the field shirtless to end his Tampa Bay career? pic.twitter.com/nd6xq0xMLp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

More of the story has unfolded since then, as Brown released screenshots of his alleged conversation with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians over text regarding his injury before the game. Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, also shared that an MRI of Brown’s ankle revealed he needs surgery.

His injury can clearly be seen on the MRI image taken Monday morning. Among other things, you can plainly see a piece of loose BONE from the outside that is pressing into his ankle joint and a ligament snapped clean off the bone. (He will recover, but needs surgery.) 3/6 — Sean Burstyn (@seanburstyn) January 6, 2022

Rapoport also reported that Brown had asked the organization to guarantee $1 million of his incentives, for which the Bucs denied his request.

Antonio Brown was 28 catches, 255 yards, & 3 TDs away from the $2M of incentives he asked the #Buccaneers to fully guarantee last week (@AdamSchefter). He was targeted more times per game this year (9.5) than last year (7.75). He missed 10 weeks due to injury & suspension. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brown had to be calmed down at halftime of the Bucs-Jets game because he was “agitated” about not getting the targets he was expecting.

One other note to this saga, per Bucs’ sources: At halftime of Sunday’s game against the Jets, Antonio Brown was agitated about not getting the targets he was expecting during the game and had to be calmed down. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

The Buccaneers officially waived Brown on Thursday, January 6, and he will be subject to waivers before he becomes a free agent.

Twitter Calls for Chiefs-Brown Marriage

As if the NFL hasn’t given Brown, 33, enough chances over the last several years, fans took to Twitter to bring about the idea of Kansas City signing Brown if he clears waivers.

“Antonio brown is a sick weapon. He can act however he wants and the Chiefs and Cowboys both want to sign him immediately to unleash AB seek revenge on Tampa Bay LMAO,” @Sanabria_942 wrote.

“I’m calling it now, Antonio Brown will be a Kansas City Chief next year,” Skip Wise wrote.

“Can’t wait for the Chiefs who will get anyone to win to sign Antonio Brown next season,” Moussa wrote.

“Idgaf about all the drama, @Chiefs, go pick up @AB84 now!!!!!!” wrote Drew Parker.

“Soon To Be #Chiefs WR Antonio Brown,” wrote Chiefs Network, who also posted a photoshopped image of Brown in a Kansas City uniform.

“Antonio Brown isn’t silly as people think…. He’ll be a Kansas City chief by midweek & knew it when he pulled that act today he did the same in Pittsburgh… His goal was to get to Brady which he eventually did,” Factual Opinions of Dred wrote.

Antonio Brown isn't silly as people think…. He'll be a Kansas City chief by midweek & knew it when he pulled that act today 😭😭😭 he did the same in Pittsburgh… His goal was to get to Brady which he eventually did — FACTUAL OPINIONS OF DRED (@FACTUALOPINION0) January 3, 2022

Brown’s 2021 Season

In seven games played this season with Tampa Bay, Brown accumulated 42 receptions on 62 targets for 545 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He was suspended for three games on December 2 due to faking his vaccination status.

“Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday, January 6. “They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates.”

Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates. — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2022