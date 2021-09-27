Twitter Explodes Over Chiefs Signing Veteran WR Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs added a spark to their offense as Week 4 preparation begins. The defending AFC champions are signing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Clarification was added to Schefter’s tweet by the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope. Gordon is actually signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad, with the intention of elevating him to the 53-man roster once he is up to speed, per Teope.
Gordon was suspended by the NFL in December of 2019 for violating the league’s substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies, which was Gordon’s fifth violation of the league’s drug policy, per CBS Sports. After being suspended indefinitely for nearly two years, the league decided to reinstate Gordon on September 24, with the expectation that the veteran receiver would be eligible to play as early as Week 4, per Schefter.
“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” said Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, via Schefter. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”
Twitter Reactions
As you can imagine, the news of Gordon signing with the defending AFC champions rocked Twitter and had everyone commenting on the signing.
“The chiefs basically like the Lakers of the NFL everyone wanna go there not shocked they got josh Gordon,” said @moneymal_8.
“Last week on the podcast, I said the Chiefs need to sign Josh Gordon,” @nysfinest90 wrote. “This gives them a solid number 2 receiving option on the other side of Tyreek. That way Mecole Hardman can play primarily in the slot.”
“Man, after a tough loss yesterday and this team needing some additions the chiefs go out and add Josh Gordon,” wrote @Chiefstalk2. “This should help, I dont expect him to play this week at all!!”
“If Josh Gordon is still Josh Gordon… Having him and Reek on each side and Travis at TE is gunna be a cheat code with Patty,” @TomaHawk_Tee wrote.
Media Reactions
Chiefs media also weighed in on Twitter, giving their opinions on Kansas City taking a chance on Gordon.
“Once Gordon gets acclimated this will be something,” writes Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 News. “Chiefs have tried this before being in a vet skill maker (McCoy, Bell) but Gordon has a lot to give… not nearly the amount of ‘wear and tear.’”
“This is a risk I didn’t think the KC front office would take on,” Ryan Tracy from Locked on Chiefs wrote. “Clearly they feel the need for a boost. Maybe 8th-ish time is the charm.”
“Now although you hope Gordon can be the guy. I wouldn’t be against bringing in an additional veteran receiving option as insurance in case it doesn’t pan out or an injury occurs,” wrote KSBH 41’s Nick Jacobs.
“The signing makes sense. I can see him being WR2 as soon as he’s up to speed on the offense,” ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher wrote. “Hardman, Pringle and Robinson are nice complementary pieces but not every-down players.”