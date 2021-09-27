Twitter Explodes Over Chiefs Signing Veteran WR Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs added a spark to their offense as Week 4 preparation begins. The defending AFC champions are signing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Clarification was added to Schefter’s tweet by the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope. Gordon is actually signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad, with the intention of elevating him to the 53-man roster once he is up to speed, per Teope.

Some clarification on Josh Gordon signing: The Chiefs are signing Gordon to the practice squad with intentions of elevating him to active 53-player roster once he's up to speed, according to a source. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 27, 2021

Gordon was suspended by the NFL in December of 2019 for violating the league’s substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies, which was Gordon’s fifth violation of the league’s drug policy, per CBS Sports. After being suspended indefinitely for nearly two years, the league decided to reinstate Gordon on September 24, with the expectation that the veteran receiver would be eligible to play as early as Week 4, per Schefter.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” said Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, via Schefter. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Twitter Reactions

As you can imagine, the news of Gordon signing with the defending AFC champions rocked Twitter and had everyone commenting on the signing.