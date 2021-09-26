Twitter Reacts to Clyde Edwards-Helaire Suffering Back-to-Back Fumbles

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn’t having the best start to his sophomore year in the NFL. The former LSU Tiger cost the team the potential to set up a game-winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 19 by fumbling the ball with minutes to play. A week later, he helped the Los Angeles Chargers extend their lead in the first half to 14-0 after another costly fumble.

And the #Chiefs turn it over for the third time today. Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball for the second consecutive game. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mmUSboA4a1 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 26, 2021

This, unfortunately, makes it five turnovers in the last six positions and 10 successful trips to the end zone in 10 attempts for Chiefs opponents, according to 41 Actions News sports reporter Aaron Ladd.

Looks like Kansas City will need some of that Mahomes Magic if they want to avoid a losing record for the first time since 2015.

Chiefs Kingdom Weighs in on CEHs Poor Form

Last week was a fluke, but Chiefs fans and NFL enthusiasts alike couldn’t help but air their frustrations out on the rising star, with some even calling for him to enter trade conversations or take a spot on the bench until he can learn to retain possession of the pigskin.

The Chiefs really drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire over Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins — Jakob Ashlin (@JakobAshlin) September 26, 2021

“The Chiefs really drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire over Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins,” wrote FanSided reporter Jakob Ashlin.

I thought Clyde Edwards Helaire was going to be super Austin Ekeler but instead he’s Sony Michel. 😩 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 26, 2021

“I thought Clyde Edwards Helaire was going to be super Austin Ekeler but instead he’s Sony Michel,” said Kansas City-based journalist Carrington Harrison.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is fast approaching the point where he’s hurting the Chiefs more by playing then being on the bench. — CB (@CRB1090) September 26, 2021

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire is fast approaching the point where he’s hurting the Chiefs more by playing then being on the bench,” added Twitter user CB.

At least one person came to his defense, former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz.

I know you guys don’t want to hear it but the disappointing part is Clyde has actually been running well. Following his reads, making nice cuts, etc. Most guys that have never been fumble prone don’t become fumble prone, but it’s obviously the talking point now. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 26, 2021

“I know you guys don’t want to hear it but the disappointing part is Clyde has actually been running well. Following his reads, making nice cuts, etc. Most guys that have never been fumble prone don’t become fumble prone, but it’s obviously the talking point now,” he wrote.

CEH Opens up About First Career Fumble

Safe to say Edwards-Helaire would like to forget about that Week 2 blunder. Speaking to the media on Saturday, September 26, the 22-year-old said it’s not in the Chiefs culture to make one person the fall guy for team mistakes, and that given his position, it was inevitable he would turn it over.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “We’re not going to pinpoint something. At the time, it shouldn’t have happened, as far as me doing my job at the time, but there’s points where things are going to happen. For the most part, the positive reinforcement from everybody was, it was going to happen. Not necessarily saying it was bound to happen, but playing running back, you get the ball handed to you a lot, so at some point you’re going to have a fumble.

“It’s really just about pinpointing the things that we need to on film, those small things that some might see,” Edwards-Helaire continued, “That missed the eye to others that really don’t know scheme. Every time we have our meetings, it’s pretty much running backs and O-line. When it is time to have the run game meetings, everything is pretty straightforward. We’ve got to keep chopping the wood in order to do the things that we want to in the run game.”

At halftime, the Chargers lead the Chiefs 14-3.

