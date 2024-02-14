Chiefs Predicted to Sign Rival $26 Million WR in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs’ journey to winning back-to-back Super Bowls was no easy feat. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl MVP award despite having receivers that led the league in drops.

Looking ahead to next season, Mahomes is already talking about a three-peat, Kansas City will need to make an upgrade at wide receiver. Kansas City found a rising star in Rashee Rice and may add another young talent in the 2024 NFL draft.

However, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz predicts, “The Chiefs will add a veteran possession receiver to their struggling receiving corps by signing free agent Tyler Boyd away from the rival Bengals.”

According to Spotrac.com, Boyd’s market value has him earning a three-year, $26 million contract. However, Boyd may be willing to take less money if it means he’ll be catching passes from Mahomes.

In a perfect world, the Bengals would keep Boyd in Cincinnati. However, after signing quarterback Joe Burrow to a record-setting 5-year, $275 million deal, and both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins’ extensions looming, it may not be possible.

The 29-year-old receiver recorded over 1,000 yards in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Even after the Bengals drafted Chase and Higgins, which moved him down the depth chart, he remained a key part of their offense. Over the past two seasons, Boyd recorded 125 receptions for 1,429 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd Sounded Unsure of His Future With the Bengals



Back in Week 17, the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 25 to 17 at Arrowhead Stadium. While Kansas City clinched their eighth-consecutive AFC West title with that victory, and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, they also eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention.

For Boyd, who’s played in Cincinnati since he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, the loss was bittersweet. After a meaningless Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the veteran seemed aware he might’ve played his last home game in a Bengals jersey.

“I’m just glad to be part of such a prestigious team,” Boyd said, as reported by SB Nation. “To see where I started and how it ended, it’s just surreal. You started super low, wasn’t good enough. I stuck around, always continued to battle and make plays, and be there for my teammates.

“My team got different players, and we got good. Make a run to the Super Bowl, won the AFC Championship. Been an achievement I always wanted to live my life. Now, I’m at this stage in my life, I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

If the salary cap keeps Boyd from continuing his career with Burrow, having Mahomes as his quarterback seems like the next best option.

Analyst Called Tyler Boyd ‘The Most Overqualified No.3 Receiver’

If Boyd hits free agency, he’s expected to receiver a lot of interest. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote on February 5, “Boyd continues to be one of the most overqualified No. 3 receivers in the league.” Last season, he recorded 67 receptions for 667 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger believes Boyd could potentially land with either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Tennessee Titans.