Tyrann Mathieu Bashes Famous Rapper: ‘His Raps Stink’

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship, Kansas City’s defense struggled during the Divisional Round shootout.

When all was said and done, the Chiefs had given up 422 total yards, five touchdowns, 6.7 yards per play, and didn’t force the Bills offense into a single turnover. Granted, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen arguably had the best game of his career against the Chiefs, but it was nevertheless a nerve-wracking performance for Chiefs Kingdom, who want to see their team advance to a third-straight Super Bowl.

One person, in particular, that took to Twitter to throw shade at Kansas City’s defense during the Chiefs-Bills game was rapper Memphis Black.

“Woooooow chiefs defense stinks,” Bleek wrote.

After the game, one Chiefs player and leader took to social media to clap back at the famous rapper.

Mathieu Claps Back at Bleek

Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu, who missed most of the Chiefs-Bills game due to a concussion in the first quarter, reacted to Bleek’s negative comments about Kansas City’s defense.

“His raps stink,” Mathieu commented on a tweet reacting to Bleek’s post.

Mathieu entered concussion protocol following the hit in the Divisional Round Game, but head coach Andy Reid said he was doing well just a day removed from the head injury.

“He’s one of the guys that Rick (Burkholder) is seeing this morning, and our docs,” Reid said during his press conference on Monday, January 24. “So, he’s still in the protocol and he’s still going through it, but he does feel good. So, we’ll just see how that goes going forward.