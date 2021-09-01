Tyrann Mathieu Claps Back at Chiefs Reporter Questioning Coach’s Cuts

When it comes to a non-Kansas City Chiefs player questioning a coach’s decision, star safety Tyrann Mathieu will respectfully defend a coach’s reputation .

Ron Kopp Jr., lead analyst for Arrowhead Pride, questioned special teams coach Dave Toub’s decision to to release defensive end Tim Ward, arguing that cornerback Chris Lammons was the preferred athlete he’d like to see stay with the team.

I personally would've kept Tim Ward instead of Chris Lammons , but Uncle Dave 🤷‍♂️ — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) September 1, 2021

Mathieu caught wind of the tweet, and had to clarify some things for the journalist.

You personally don’t know anything then. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 1, 2021

In a follow up, Kopp admitted defeat and joked that “Tyrann just ended my career.”

I just be talking brother I mean no harm. Trust me, you’re good with me. I just wouldn’t question big red haha — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 1, 2021

Mathieu, thankfully, did not agree. After confirming he and Kopp are still “good,” the former LSU Tiger ended the interaction with a piece of advice: Don’t question Andy “Big Red” Reid.

Still, it didn’t stop other members of Chiefs Kingdom from having some fun at Kopp’s expense.

When Chiefs fans think they know what’s best for the team. @Mathieu_Era is there to remind us😂 pic.twitter.com/5BA0Fk0NF8 — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) September 1, 2021

When it comes to Chiefs decision-making, Reid ultimately knows best.

Ward Claimed off Waivers by the Jets

Not even 24 hours after leaving Kansas City, Ward has found a new home. According to Pro Football Talk, Ward was claimed by the New York Jets off waivers.

A former standout at Old Dominion University (ODU), Ward became an undrafted free agent from the 2019 NFL draft. He went fairly unnoticed by fans and analysts his first season in Kansas City because he was nursing a knee sprain, but finally made a start in Week 17 of the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-year-old registered five tackles and a first career sack.

During his four years as an ODU Monarch, Ward recorded 125 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 47 games (h/t: The Chiefs Wire).

Reid Turning Focus to Browns

Speaking to the media after the team’s 28-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Andy Reid shared what the team will be working on during the bye week in preparation for the Cleveland Browns:

“We’ll take a couple of days off here for the players,” Reid said. “It will give Brett (Veach) time to organize and get ready. We’ll come back in a couple days and have a short practice, a lift and a workout. Then, we’ll have three practices and they get three days off at the end of it—everybody in the league does—so that’s kind of the format of it.”

When pressed about whether a bye would hurt Kansas City’s momentum, Reid seemed to brush all concerns off, adding that his men are well aware the responsibilities that lie ahead.

“We’ll be all right. The guys will have good energy. They finished here with that and they know they’ve got a good football team coming in here in Cleveland, so you don’t have to say a whole lot. They know what’s ahead of them.”

The Chiefs and Browns’ Week 1 showdown kicks off at 4:25 p.m. from GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 12.

