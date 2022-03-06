Tyrann Mathieu Posts Cryptic Message Ahead of Free Agency

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu stirred the emotions of his social media followers after posting a cryptic message just days before he hits free agency, which officially begins on March 16.

Mathieu posted a picture on his Twitter account on March 5 which reads, “Replacing me is easy. Getting them to do the same thing I did is damn near impossible.”

While there is no context to what Mathieu is talking about, his message would be very relevant to Kansas City’s situation if they were to lose Mathieu to free agency.

As a leader on and off the field and a Pro Bowl-level playmaker during the 2021 season, there is no player the Chiefs could acquire this offseason — either through free agency or the draft — that could fill the void left by Mathieu in Kansas City’s secondary. That’s why the Chiefs’ pending decision on who they use their franchise tag on has Chiefs Kingdom on its toes.

Chiefs ‘Likely’ to Franchise Tag Orlando Brown Jr.

Among the pending free agents in Kansas City, two stand out the most when it comes to who the team should use the franchise tag on: Mathieu and starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown has solidified a part of the offensive line that is pivotal when it comes to keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright in the pocket and healthy. Brown did his duties well enough during his first season in Kansas City to earn a Pro Bowl nod. He did his duties so well that general manager Brett Veach acknowledged that Brown will “likely” receive the franchise tag from the Chiefs this offseason.

“That’s likely, we’re going to work hard to get a deal done with him,” Veach told the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1 when asked if the Chiefs would tag Brown.





Tagging Brown would not only keep him in Kansas City for the 2022 season, but it would also give the Chiefs’ front office time to come to terms on a multi-year extension with the veteran offensive tackle. That in turn could lower Brown’s cap number for the 2022 season and solidify Mahomes’ blind side for multiple years.

Twitter Reacts to Mathieu’s Cryptic Post

While choosing to use the franchise tag on Brown doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility of Mathieu returning to Kansas City, it does at the very least reduce the possibility of that happening. Mathieu’s unknown future with the Chiefs paired with his cryptic post is causing mixed reactions from Twitter users.

“Going to see where your priorities lie coming up. Either take less money to keep winning and contending for championships or get one more big pay day elsewhere. Either way, you deserve it,” on Twitter user wrote.

“You need to stop complaining on twitter and maybe keep a few things to yourself. You won a Superbowl with this team and you were a part of the reason. You wanna stay and win again? Understand it is a business and a large amount of money is something they cannot give you,” another user wrote.

“You are NOT replaceable in any form! Not that it matters to any one, but I will be very upset if you leave KC,” another user wrote.

