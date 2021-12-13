Tyrann Mathieu Sounds off on Taunting Penalty vs. Raiders

One of just four penalties the Kansas City Chiefs had on the defensive side of the football during their 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 came at the hands of Tyrann Mathieu.

With 35 seconds remaining in the first half, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs took a short pass for 14 yards before being shoved out of bounds by Mathieu.

After the play was over, Mathieu was seen exchanging words with someone on the Raiders’ sideline. Just moments after Mathieu was heard over the official’s microphone saying “go ahead and throw the flag!” one of the game officials threw a penalty flag, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Mathieu for taunting.

Mathieu did not seem very pleased with the penalty despite what sounded like him welcoming it prior to the flag being thrown. After the game, the All-Pro safety took to Twitter to react to his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Mathieu: ‘I Never Taunted in My Life’

Responding to a person named Jackie Bradbury on Twitter who said, “I ain’t even mad with [Tyrann Mathieu’s] taunting penalty,” Mathieu denied that he taunted in the first place.

“I never taunted in my life haha,” he wrote.

Mathieu’s on Defense’s Play

The win over the Raiders extended the Chiefs’ win streak to six games. During the win streak, Kansas City’s defense hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game, and has four games in which they’ve only allowed nine points. It’s a tremendous turnaround for a unit that was the worst in the NFL for the first half of the season.

Mathieu spoke about the Chiefs’ defense and if he’s ever been this confident in the unit since he joined the team in 2019.