Patrick Mahomes Claps Back at Raiders for Pregame Antics

In October of 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders boarded their buses at Arrowhead Stadium and did a “victory lap” around the stadium after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-32.

In Week 14 of 2021, the Raiders tried to flex on the Chiefs on their home turf again. But this time, it blew up in their faces.

Before the game started on Sunday, December 12, Las Vegas players huddled on the Chiefs logo at midfield, a sign of disrespect to the home team that’s also a division rival.

Before the game, the Raiders were spotted holding a team huddle on the Chiefs' logo.

The irony of the Raiders’ taunting attempt was what ensued. Las Vegas ended their trip to Kansas City with what ended up being a 48-9 blowout loss to the defending AFC champions.

After the game, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some words for the Raiders in wake of their attempt to disrespect the Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, Mathieu React to Raiders’ Antics

Asked about what the win over the division rivals meant to Kansas City, Mahomes made sure to bring up the antics Las Vegas pulled last season when they grabbed a win at Arrowhead.

“I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” Mahomes told CBS Sports.

"I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time." Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes was asked specifically during his postgame press conference if the Raiders huddling on the team’s logo during pregame motivated Kansas City.