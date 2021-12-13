Patrick Mahomes Claps Back at Raiders for Pregame Antics

In October of 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders boarded their buses at Arrowhead Stadium and did a “victory lap” around the stadium after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-32.
In Week 14 of 2021, the Raiders tried to flex on the Chiefs on their home turf again. But this time, it blew up in their faces.
Before the game started on Sunday, December 12, Las Vegas players huddled on the Chiefs logo at midfield, a sign of disrespect to the home team that’s also a division rival.
The irony of the Raiders’ taunting attempt was what ensued. Las Vegas ended their trip to Kansas City with what ended up being a 48-9 blowout loss to the defending AFC champions.
After the game, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some words for the Raiders in wake of their attempt to disrespect the Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes, Mathieu React to Raiders’ Antics
Asked about what the win over the division rivals meant to Kansas City, Mahomes made sure to bring up the antics Las Vegas pulled last season when they grabbed a win at Arrowhead.
“I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” Mahomes told CBS Sports.
Mahomes was asked specifically during his postgame press conference if the Raiders huddling on the team’s logo during pregame motivated Kansas City.
“There wasn’t a lot of conversation about it, but I mean you definitely don’t want people coming into your stadium trying to disrespect things that you’ve kind of built,” Mahomes said on Sunday, December 12. “So, for us, it gave us a little bit more motivation to go out there and win against a really good football team that we have a rivalry against that usually is a tough football game. I think guys were ready to play today and it showed on the field.”
Safety Tyrann Mathieu claims he didn’t hear about Las Vegas’ pregame antics until after the game. However, he still had something to say about it.
“I didn’t know about it. I found out about it postgame at an on-the-field interview,” Mathieu said. “One of the guys mentioned it. It doesn’t really move me. I don’t think champions act in that manner. It doesn’t really matter.”
Chiefs Win Series Against Raiders 2-0
Kansas City’s offense posted 372 yards of total offense and five touchdowns against the Raiders. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20-of-24 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gathered 37 yards on the ground on 10 carries and scored the two touchdowns for the offense. Running back Derrick Gore had the other offensive touchdown, which came on a 51-yard scamper during the 4th quarter.
The Chiefs’ defense had a strong outing as well. The unit accounted for five turnovers, four of which were fumbles, the first one being returned for a touchdown on the Raiders’ first offensive play of the day, and the other being an interception via Tyrann Mathieu.
Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 15 matchup against the divisional-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is on Thursday, December 16 at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
