Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Gives Touching Tribute to Drew Brees

While Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs were busy preparing for the Buffalo Bills after a 22-17 AFC Divisional win on Sunday, things weren’t quite as peachy down in his hometown of New Orleans.

Most notably for 42-year-old Saints QB Drew Brees, who came up short in the highly anticipated matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 43-year-old counterpart Tom Brady. Unfortunately for football fans everywhere, the Saints’ 30-20 loss was the last game of Brees’ historic 20-year career, as reported by FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer earlier in the day.

After the playoff nightcap, the Chiefs All-Pro safety took to Twitter with a touching shoutout, writing, “Being from New Orleans Drew Brees meant everything to us in that city….. at many times our only hope, you know to smile & feel good, to live in a winning reality…. that man gave us all life…. none of us are perfect but he was close Salute !! #9Forever.”

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

Mathieu Receives Big Props for Impact Made on Chiefs

Now in his eighth season as a pro, the former LSU star has grown up in the NFL alongside one of its all-time icons, even securing his first career interception as a rookie in 2013 at the expense of Brees. While the respect he holds for the New Orleans legend is evident, it’s Mathieu who deserves (more) credit for his career transformation and lasting impact made on the Chiefs organization and Kansas City community.

On Sunday, a few notable media personalities — Fox Sports’ Nick Wright and 13-year safety turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark — and one legendary NFL defensive back delivered the goods.

Tyrann Mathieu is the greatest free agent acquisition in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 17, 2021

One day we will sit back and truly give @Mathieu_Era his deserved recognition. He’s truly one of the best to ever do it. He’s unique, unorthodox even, but a flat out SUPER STAR. This dude is gonna end up in Canton. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 17, 2021

I know I’ve told y’all this for years but @Mathieu_Era is that DUDE! Consistency Attitude Leader & Understands the magnitude of the Moment at all time. That’s what we’re looking for @GoJSUTigersFB — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 17, 2021

Not everything Mathieu has accomplished in his two seasons with the Chiefs has been tangible, but his on-field success and leadership is also undeniably part of his story. After a career-high six interceptions in the regular season (third-most in the league), the 28-year-old was back at it again on Sunday, recording a team-high seven tackles, one pass breakup and his first-career postseason interception.

.@Mathieu_Era was a beast on Sunday. According to PFF, he was targeted six times and allowed a grand total of…negative five yards in his coverage. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 18, 2021

Tyrann Mathieu: 11 INTs since joining the Chiefs in 2019 Most among all safeties pic.twitter.com/wqsYjlS12I — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2021

After the playoff win, Mathieu also took the time to impart some veteran wisdom upon Browns second-year LB Mack Wilson — who delivered the concussion-inducing tackle on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

100. More glory! You got it! https://t.co/tyDbiqfUcU — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 18, 2021

Mathieu Gives Love to Chad Henne for Late-Game Heroics

Named one of Kansas City’s six playoff captains by his teammates for the second year in a row, Mathieu did what great leaders do during his postgame press conference on Sunday: recognize those around them.

After entering the game midway through the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Mahomes, veteran backup QB Chad Henne was on the receiving end of some high praise from his All-NFL teammate.

“One of the things I notice about him… he’s a true professional,” Mathieu told reporters, via ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “He’s always ready. Monday through Friday, he prepares every day like he’s going to play that week.”

"To see Chad Henne scramble, try to get that first down, that's all heart. Those are the moments that lift teams." – Tyrann Mathieu on Chad Henne @Mathieu_Era #CHIEFSKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/759j5X1545 — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 18, 2021

Mathieu, who also said that he and Henne have a special bond since the two talk almost every morning, witnessed the 35-year-old’s preparation first-hand on Sunday afternoon. Facing a 3rd & 14 inside his own territory with a five-point lead and two minutes to play, Henne picked up nearly all the necessary yardage on a gutsy run up the left sideline.

That was all head coach Andy Reid needed to put his trust in Henne to complete a surprise first-down pass on the ensuing play to send the Chiefs to a historic third consecutive AFC Championship game next Sunday.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!