Tyrann Mathieu Reveals What It ‘Probably’ Would Have Taken to Re-Sign With Chiefs

Safety Tyrann Mathieu — despite being a Super Bowl winner, two-time team MVP, and two-time All-Pro during his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs — wasn’t offered a new deal this offseason from the Chiefs, according to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN on March 14, which was confirmed by The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

Even though Kansas City never went to the negotiating table with Mathieu, Mathieu has revealed what it “probably” would have taken from a contract standpoint to return to the Chiefs.

Speaking with Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Mathieu revealed that if Kansas City had offered him the same deal they gave to safety Justin Reid — a three-year, $31.5 million contract — then he might very well still be a Chief.

“To be honest, if [the Chiefs] would’ve offered me Justin Reid’s deal, obviously I would’ve tried to negotiate, but if that’s where they drew their line in the sand, I probably would’ve took it. I probably would’ve took it,” Mathieu said.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Despite Mathieu’s comments, it’s hard to know if he would have actually taken that kind of deal before testing the free-agent market as the top player at his position. However, now that he’s nearly a month into free agency, turning 30 on May 13, and is still a free agent, taking a Reid-type deal to remain in Kansas City should seem enticing to Mathieu.

As the old saying goes: hindsight is 20/20.

Mathieu Met With Saints, Eagles

Despite having not signed a deal yet, Mathieu has been drawing more interest from other NFL teams, which has sparked two visits so far in April. First, he visited the New Orleans Saints on April 5, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Then on April 7, Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

While there has been no official word of Mathieu signing with either the Saints or Eagles, Mathieu shared his thoughts regarding New Orleans the same day he visited with them.

“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping into the lead position,” Mathieu said, via The Advocate. “He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Mrs. (Gayle) Benson and the kind of things she does throughout the community. It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come.”