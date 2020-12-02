Patrick Mahomes Once Called ‘Trash’ by Superstar Chiefs Teammate

Not since Patrick Mahomes was put through the pre-NFL Draft car wash has anybody had much negative to say about the Kansas City Chiefs’ MVP quarterback.

On Tuesday, however, All-Pro teammate Tyreek Hill revealed that he was not impressed by the Texas Tech product upon arrival at his first training camp back in the summer of 2017.

“I thought he was trash. I ain’t gonna cap,” Hill told Phil Simms on Inside The NFL this week. “When he first got here I was like, ‘This is who y’all drafted right here?'”

.@cheetah admits he thought @PatrickMahomes was 🗑 the first time he saw him play in @chiefs training camp 😂 Watch more on #InsideTheNFL tonight 9PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/zANvpXFM5x — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 1, 2020

Twitter Banter Ensues Between QB1 and WR1

Mahomes had some fun airing his grievances on Twitter upon hearing Hill’s commentary on Tuesday night.

Hill later responded in kind, this time calling his quarterback “a goat” instead.

I love you bro you a goat man 😂😂 https://t.co/KxIrOInh97 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 2, 2020

If there was ever a time to (playfully) bite the hand that feeds him, Hill was safe to do it this week after his historic performance in Tampa Bay on Sunday. The fifth-year wideout torched the Buccaneers defense for 269 yards and 3 touchdowns — including 203 yards and a pair of scores in the first quarter alone — on 13 catches.

Mahomes Trending Toward Second League MVP Award

Since taking over as the full-time Chiefs starter to begin the 2018 season, the former No. 10 overall pick has set the league ablaze, throwing for 12,625 yards, 106 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 41 starts to date.

Along the way, Mahomes, now leading the NFL’s 2020 MVP odds with five regular season games still to play, has also picked up the 2018 NFL MVP Award, two Pro Bowl selections, an All-Pro nomination, a Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl LIV MVP honors.

After recording his first 1,000-yard season in 2017, Hill’s production has hit another level since Mahomes took hold of the reins in Andy Reid’s offense, including a career-best 87 receptions and 1,479 receiving yards in 2018.

“That second year, his quarterback mechanics were different,” Hill confirmed to Simms. “It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with coach [Andy] Reid learning the offense. Dude was, like, different.”

After Sunday’s barn-burner, Hill has already notched 13 touchdowns, surpassing his previous single-season high mark of 12, and is currently the NFL’s second-leading receiver with 1,021 yards. He trails only Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (1,039 yards) and is one spot better than teammate Travis Kelce (978).

‘The Cheetah’ Challenges Adam Schefter to Foot Race

The Chiefs’ speedster is no stranger to being challenged to a good old fashioned race by those coming for his crown as the fastest man in the NFL. However, back on November 25, it was Hill who initiated a surprising challenge of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Surprisingly, the football savant clapped back about 90 minutes later accepting Hill’s proposal but deferring until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, possibly in 2021.

This is happening post Covid. https://t.co/rjSjtDTQmT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Hill even upped the stakes to a “fully dressed” faceoff, which should improve Schefter’s odds ever so slightly, more so the equivalent of strapping a three-piece suit on an actual cheetah.

Shefty we doing this fr 40 yards fully dressed ✊🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 1, 2020

No new updates from Schefty have emerged on when or where fans might expect to see the showdown post-COVID, but neither side has ruled out next offseason at this point.

