Tyreek Hill Says Free Agent WR With 4.31 Speed Is ‘Best Fit’ for Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter took to X, formerly Twitter, to dish out three free agent receivers he thinks fit with the Chiefs: Calvin Ridley, Curtis Samuel, and Darnell Mooney.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who also used to play for the Chiefs, gave his opinion as to who he believes makes the most sense for KC among the bunch.

“Curtis Samuel the best fit,” Hill wrote on March 11.

What to Know About Curtis Samuel

Samuel, 27, is an eighth-year wideout who spent four years with the Carolina Panthers — who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft — and spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 195 pounds, Samuel has experience playing along the boundary and in the slot, which is evident in his career splits (52.1% of his snaps have been in the slot, 45.0% out wide, per PFF). During the pre-draft process in 2017, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein dubbed Samuel a “Jack-of-all trades but master of none.”

As a player who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Samuel has accumulated 317 receptions, 3,383 receiving yards, and 29 total touchdowns (22 receiving, 7 rushing) during his NFL career, per Pro Football Reference.

During the last two seasons in Washington, Samuel registered 126 receptions, 1,269 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns (8 receiving, 2 rushing).

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Samuel is worth a three-year, $34.6 million contract.

Given his versatility and Kansas City’s need for speed, Samuel would be a sensible addition for the Chiefs.

Twitter/X Link Chiefs to Curtis Samuel

Users on X have been linking the Chiefs to Samuel for some time now.

“I am prepared for the chiefs to sign Curtis Samuel, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman as their wide receivers and then wait until round 3 to draft one,” one user wrote. “I am prepared for how mad it’s gonna make me. I hate Brett Veach.”

“Darnell Mooney has been assumed by many, myself included, to sign with KC because of his connection with (offensive coordinator Matt) Nagy. But it does sound like team like the Titans could/would be willing to spend more to get him and with better options like Curtis Samuel out there, the Chief won’t outbid,” another user wrote.

“I personally want Curtis Samuel. He gets open and should be cheap. Hollywood (Brown) / Mooney don’t seem like reliable targets to me either. Naturally I’ll be wrong,” another user wrote.

“(Jerry) Jeudy would have been a bad fit in KC. A mediocre route runner and he can’t block a lick,” another user wrote. “You can get the same production from (Justin) Watson with enough targets. If the Chiefs want to upgrade at receiver now, they’re looking at Curtis Samuel type of guys, unless they can get (DeAndre) Hopkins..”

“I doubt (Jahan) Dotson is going anywhere just yet after only 2 years, but Curtis Samuel I could see to the Chiefs and think it would be an interesting landing spot for him with Andy Reid as his HC and how they could use him,” another user wrote.