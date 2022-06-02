Tyreek Hill’s Podcast Co-Host Makes Ridiculous Claim About Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and now a member of the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, is starting a new podcast called “It Needed to be Said.”

The preview of the first episode, which will go live on June 10, featured Hill, his co-host, Julius Collins, and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, discussing Hill’s departure from Kansas City. While Rosenhaus was detailing how he approached the Chiefs in negotiations for a contract extension, Hill emphasized several times one thing Rosenhaus said:

“Tyreek wants to stay in KC.”

Despite the Chiefs being “aggressive” with a contract extension offer to Hill, the veteran pass-catcher wanted more money, which is why Kansas City traded him. So there’s not a lot of supporting evidence to back Hill’s claim.

Collins Questions if Chiefs Suppressed Hill’s State

While discussing Hill’s departure from Kansas City in the podcast preview, Collins asks if the Chiefs potentially suppressed Hill’s stats during the 2021 season in order to make him more affordable when it came time to discuss an extension.

Before Hill or Rosenhaus could address Collins’ question, the preview ends. We’ll have to wait until June 10 to hear their responses.

Twitter users reacted to the preview of Hill’s new podcast.

“KC will always be thankful to Tyreek for his contributions. The Dolphins got a great WR and the Chiefs used Tyreek’s money/ compensation and used it on a great FA haul and talented draft class,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So many things I’m not understanding. Kc offered u an extension, if u weren’t ‘demanding’ $$, why not sign it? Hill led the chiefs in nearly every receiving category, how is that suppressing stats? And if kc wanted to trade him, they would want his best year for the most value,” another user wrote.

“Suppress stats? Why would you want to stay with a team if they were surpressing your stats. Bruh, no one is going to look at you sideways because you chased the biggest bag but don’t start saying shit out of pocket like KC didn’t value you lmao…” another user wrote.

“It’s a great clip to tease viewers, but no way cheetah can say anyone suppressed his stats. We force fed that man targets every year even tho teams schemed to take him away. I’m thankful for @cheetah and his years with the chiefs. I hope there’s no chiefs slander on this pod,” another user wrote.

Patrick Mahomes Details Chiefs’ New Passing Attack

With Hill, Byron Pringle, and Demarcus Robinson no longer in Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an almost entirely new cast of wide receivers for the 2022 season, which includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Corey Coleman, and Justyn Ross.

With a different set of skills among the receivers compared to when Hill was on the team, Mahomes revealed what Kansas City’s passing attack will look like in the post-Tyreek Hill era.

“What you’re going to see with this offense is it’s going to be everybody,” Mahomes said during his press conference at organized teams activities (OTAs) on May 26. “The whole receiving room will [each] have big days, and that’s something that we can use to our advantage…Defenses won’t know [where the ball is going].”

