Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Roasts Mike Tyson in Viral Tweet

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is up to his usual antics on social media, this time making fun of a former professional in another sport.

Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a blockbuster move, reacted to a photo that a fan took with former professional boxer Mike Tyson.

A Twitter user by the name of ṣadé posted a photo with Tyson with the caption, “I met Mike Tyson today and the way we posed is making me laugh.”

I met Mike Tyson today and the way we posed is making me laugh 😆 #blacklove pic.twitter.com/jdoGk1puBa — ṣadé (@ShadeyBangs) September 16, 2022

Tyreek Hill quoted the tweet, writing, “They posing like they met on eharmony.”

They posing like they met on eharmony 😭😭 https://t.co/iyGhQjiHLd — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 17, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Hill Roasting Tyson

Twitter users reacted to Hill making fun of Tyson.

“She likes walks on the beach, umbrella drinks and older men. He likes tigers, making movies and ears,” one Twitter user wrote.

She likes walks on the beach, umbrella drinks and older men.

He likes tigers, making movies and ears. — BLT (@BillfromBoynton) September 17, 2022

“Go tell him that too his face, I would pay big money for that,” another user wrote.

Go tell him that too his face, I would pay big money for that — ReidOption (@KansasSportsFan) September 17, 2022

One Twitter user took the photo of Tyson and ṣadé and photoshopped the faces of Hill and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on them.

How Did Hill Perform in Dolphins Debut?

Week 1 was an opportunity for Hill to make his Dolphins debut, and it was against the division-rival New England Patriots. And those who thought Hill might struggle without quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football were quickly silenced after kickoff.

In the 20–7 win for the Dolphins, Hill had 8 catches for 94 yards, which led all Miami pass catchers.

Tyreek Hill just ripped an INT away from a Patriots defender and plucked it away. pic.twitter.com/Bggqr50Jq7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

After the game, Hill reacted to the first win of the Mike McDaniel era in Miami.

“Yeah, it means a lot, man. I don’t know if you guys know the history of Coach Mike (McDaniel),” Hill said during his postgame press conference on September 11. “He is a team coach and has been through a lot in his life, so this means a lot, not only for me, but for this whole team. It means a lot.

“A lot of guys take pride in what they do around here and they really look up to Mike (McDaniel) as a role model, and so far he’s done a great job teaching us how to be pros, leading us in the right direction and creating moments for us to be a closer team. So far so good.”

Mahomes Has Yet to Struggle Without Hill

There was quite a bit of discussion this offseason regarding how the departure of Hill would impact the play of Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense moving forward. Yet, through two weeks of the regular season, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense have yet to miss a beat.

Through two games, Mahomes has completed 73% of his passes and thrown for 595 yards, 7 touchdowns, and has 0 turnovers, per Pro Football Reference. In those games, a combined 11 different players have caught passes from Mahomes, which highlights Kansas City’s emphasis to spread the football out this season on offense. The Chiefs scored 44 and 27 points in Weeks 1 and 2 respectively.

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and their offense still easily led the NFL in passing EPA because their QB is a space alien. pic.twitter.com/tyaNACrFbg — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) September 12, 2022

The Chiefs are now in first place in the division ahead of the Chargers (1-1), Las Vegas Raiders (0-1), and Denver Broncos (0-1). Kansas City now has some extended rest before the team travels to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 25.