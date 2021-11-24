Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Roasts Patrick Mahomes With Hilarious Tweet

When you’re riding high off a four-game win streak, everyone starts feeling good and all of that pressure just melts away.

That’s the Kansas City Chiefs right now and with the Week 12 bye approaching, it’s time to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner with family before Andy Reid’s guys get back to work. Of course, there’s still always time to mix in some social media shenanigans and Tyreek Hill delivered just in time for the holidays with a viral roasting of his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Hill Clowns Mahomes on Twitter

To be fair, this was what they would call a lay-up for Hill, with the assist from fan account “Hotchy #AZChiefsKingdom” and TV show Jeopardy.

“Jet Chip Wasp made @Jeopardy tonight!!!!” tweeted Hotchy at Hill and Mahomes, based on a photo of a Jeopardy question that read: “‘Do we have time to run wasp?’ Asked this Chiefs QB in Super Bowl 54; he did, & hit Tyreek Hill for a game-changing 44 yards.”

Like the wasp route in the Super Bowl, Hill’s response was perfectly executed. “Who is Kermit the frog,” the playmaker responded with a frog emoji as the kicker.

Jeopardy format: 10/10.

Accuracy: 10/10.

Comedic delivery: 10/10.

Result: Boom, roasted.

In case you’ve never heard our beloved quarterback talk, he sounds just like the famous Muppet’s character Kermit the Frog. This joke is nothing new for the former MVP signal-caller, there have even been parody YouTube videos comparing the two voices like this one from CobbzWorld.





One thing’s for sure, it’s all love between Hill and Mahomes, and that’s what makes a random ribbing like this all the more fun.

Mahomes-Hill Duo Still Dominating in 2021

Despite the fact that defenses are literally game-planning ways to stop Mahomes from linking up with Hill, they still make passing connections look easy most weeks.

The wide receiver better known as the “cheetah” once admitted that he’d go deep every play if Coach Reid allowed it, but obviously, Hill can gash defenses in many different ways. Here is an example of a quick-hitter that turned into a 23-yard gainer against the Dallas Cowboys.

Off fewer deep shots than usual in 2021, Mahomes and Hill are beginning to take what the defense gives them and torch the opposition with shorter passing. Hill already has 932 receiving yards on the year which equates to 84.7 per game.

That’s practically on pace with his 2020 receiving YPG of 85.1, meaning not much has changed. The Chiefs star finished last season with 1,276 yards through the air but with the additional game in 2021, he should snap that total. His career-high was in 2018, with 1,479 receiving yards.

Whether he breaks that yardage mark or not, Hill is a near-guarantee to shatter his career-high reception mark of 87 (2018 and 2020). He has 84 catches with six games left to play.

As for Mahomes, the KC quarterback currently leads the NFL in passing yards at an even 3,200. So much for being “broken.”