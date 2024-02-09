Tyreek Hill Raises Eyebrows Over Reaction to Chiefs Making Super Bowl

For the second year in a row, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be watching his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, from afar as they participate in the Super Bowl. And according to Tyreek, that makes him feel a certain way.

“I tell the guys congratulations, I’m so proud of you guys… I wish it was kinda me (playing in the Super Bowl), I’m like the sad little brother,” Hill said of the Chiefs making the Super Bowl while on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8.

This is the first time Hill has shown signs of being disheartened by watching his former team succeed at a high level.

Though this doesn’t mean he has regrets regarding his decision to request a trade two year ago, Chiefs Kingdom will rest easy knowing that Hill will be watching the Super Bowl from the couch while Kansas City succeeds without him.