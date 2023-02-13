Tyreek Hill Under Fire for Cryptic Tweet After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially Super Bowl champions once again — but the victory didn’t come without controversy.

As the clock flashed zeros, many took to social media to complain about the holding call on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down to eight seconds, securing the win. Among those annoyed observers was seemingly former KC superstar Tyreek Hill, who upset fans with a cryptic tweet.

It read: “I need to get referee on my podcast somethings need to be cleared.”

I need to get referee on my podcast somethings need to be cleared — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 13, 2023

Before long, Hill was under fire from Chiefs Kingdom for this comment — which quickly went viral with over 2,600 likes and 290,000 views (and counting).

Chiefs Kingdom Responds to Tyreek Hill After Super Bowl LVII

Many Chiefs fans reacted to this tweet, taking it as jealousy from Hill after the wideout made waves during his move to Miami last spring and summer.

“@Cheetah has hurt feeling the Chiefs have not missed a beat without him,” one fan challenged. “@Cheetah chose to catch passes and gain yard not win Superbowls!!”

Another agreed that the refs were inconsistent, but for both teams, not just the Eagles. “Like how was that not a fumble and recovery by [Nick] Bolton?” They questioned. “Or how can Eagles OL move around and not get set before the snap and not get a flag? Or how the Eagles get a 3 second grace period for delay of game?”

“Remember it was the refs,” a third voiced sarcastically, “not that we scored on every drive in the second half, not that we had the longest punt return in nfl Super Bowl history, not that they gave [Travis] Kelce damn near 100 yards of offense, but the refs. It was the refs.”

“Someone’s salty he will not be putting another ring on his finger for the rest of his career,” a fourth fan voiced, and one final comment read: “Tyreek can’t unrun this L.”

To be fair, Hill did praise former teammates Patrick Mahomes II and Kelce earlier in the night, calling them the “greatest duo of all time.”

Boy 15 and 87 has to be the greatest duo of all time !! Love watching it — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 13, 2023

He appeared to be rooting for the Chiefs throughout the night as well, tweeting out statements like “nobody answering the phone, but all first half they had my number” when Philadelphia was winning, and “I need somebody to get open besides 87 [Kelce] !!!”

It’s unclear exactly what Hill meant by his referee remark.

Eagles’ James Bradberry Admits to Holding, Carl Cheffers Redeems Himself

Carl Cheffers’ officiating crew has haunted Chiefs Kingdom for years, and the big calls never seem to go KC’s way when this group of referees is out there. That obviously changed on February 13 when Cheffers made a game-changing call that was polarizing as can be.

The head referee stood by his decision after the game, however, telling The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones that the penalty on Bradberry was “a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction” for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Ref Carl Cheffers on the defensive holding call on James Bradberry: “A clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction.” ⁦ pic.twitter.com/PQ1pUrfARK — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 13, 2023

Cheffers explained: “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.”

He also confirmed that “there was no debate” amongst his crew when making this call.”

After the game, Bradberry was also quite classy with the media, admitting that he “was hoping [Cheffers] would let it go” before adding that “it was a hold” in his opinion.

James Bradberry owns up to the holding penalty. He stood at his locker for a long while and answered every question about it. pic.twitter.com/qZbbLMtOpA — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 13, 2023

A good show of accountability from a veteran player that could have easily chosen to join the mob of NFL fans that are slamming the referees right now. Instead, Bradberry took the high road as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title in four seasons.