Tyreek Hill’s Chiefs Super Bowl Comment Catches the Attention of Fans

After the result in Germany, there was a brief respite from the new Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs “rivalry” — Tyreek Hill’s choice of words.

That changed on November 28, however, as the wide receiver put another buzzworthy quote into the social media atmosphere.

"I've won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is the better team than when I was in Kansas City." 😳@cheetah is feeling CONFIDENT about his @MiamiDolphins this year. pic.twitter.com/NkXZAfzUq1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 28, 2023

“The way we practice, the way we play for one another, is something that I’ve never seen before in a team,” Hill voiced during a guest spot with CBS Sports Golazo, adding: “Like, I won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on KC.”

Hill takes pride in stirring the pot — which is something he’s admitted to in the past — but there was some real conviction in this comment. “All we gotta do though, is we gotta come out, we gotta practice, we gotta prepare and we gotta make sure we show up on gameday,” the playmaker told legendary French footballer Thierry Henry among others.

“It can look good on paper,” Hill concluded, “but we obviously gotta get it done on Sundays.”

The Miami superstar also told the panel that he’ll be at this year’s Super Bowl, although he did not state whether or not he’d be playing in it.

Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Are Better Than Eagles

In other news, Hill did back the Chiefs on the November 24 episode of his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said.”

“Who’s the better of the two?” Co-host Julius Collins asked Hill while discussing the reigning AFC and NFC champions. Despite Kansas City losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, “the Cheetah” went with his former organization.

“That’s tough for me to say because I went against both defenses,” Hill reasoned out loud. “I would say Kansas City defense is next level though.”

“That defense, boy,” the wideout went on. “Chris Jones at the head of it. The way he gets to the quarterback, and then those young guys on the back end just flying to the ball, it’s like crazy. I gotta go with Chiefs, bro, I gotta go with Chiefs cause they defense.”

Not the answer that you expected? Well, there was one other factor that Hill respected.

“It’s just the way that Steve Spagnuolo calls that defense,” he added later, praising the KC defensive coordinator several times. Again, Hill reiterated that the play-calling and the execution makes the Kansas City defense “next level.”

Chiefs & Dolphins Could Be Heading Toward AFC Championship Clash

Smack talk or not, Hill still seems to have a soft spot for his brothers in red. Having said that, the Dolphins will likely have to get past the Chiefs if they want to make it to the Super Bowl this winter.

It’ll be easier to do that at Hard Rock, rather than Arrowhead — making the No. 1 seed more important than ever.

Unfortunately for Hill and Miami, that head-to-head loss in Germany will be integral in determining homefield advantage between these two teams. Right now, the Dolphins (8-3) and Chiefs (8-3) are both trailing the Baltimore Ravens (9-3).

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also in the mix at 8-3, and currently hold the No. 3 seed over Miami, but this four-way battle is about as neck-and-neck as it gets heading into Week 13.

The Chiefs have hosted the last five AFC Championship games spanning back to the 2018 season. They’ve also won three out of the past four under Patrick Mahomes — with the only loss coming at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means in order to dethrone them, a team may first have to outlast them during the regular season. If the Dolphins are able to accomplish that, Hill’s comparisons may start to carry more weight around the NFL community.