Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Trolls Haters After Historic 269-Yard Showing

It has been nearly 26 months since Jalen Ramsey dismissed Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill as a “return specialist” ahead of the much-anticipated All-Pro matchup in 2018 — but “The Cheetah” never forgets.

After ripping apart the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary to the tune of 269 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 receptions, the two-time All-Pro wideout had a cheeky message for his haters when asked about his success in Week 12.

"Obviously I'm a return specialist so I'm going to see a lot of single coverage." — Tyreek Hill, who is on one in this postgame. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) November 30, 2020

Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes got off to white-hot starts on Sunday evening, including connecting for 203 yards and two scores in the first quarter alone. With 210 yards in the first half, Hill tied a league record for the most first-half receiving yards since 1991. His 269 yards after the final whistle were the second-most in franchise history, as noted by Arrowhead Pride.

With his dominant showing, the 26-year-old speedster has now surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career, and the first time since 2018.

