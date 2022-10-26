Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Supports KC Adding Star Free Agent

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is nearing a full recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl earlier this year, has been at the forefront of discussion within Chiefs Kingdom as the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 8 bye.

Beckham has made it known via his social media that he’s interested in joining forces with the Chiefs. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has publicly stated his support for Beckham signing with the defending AFC West champions. The Chiefs are also reportedly “strong contenders” to sign the 29-year-old wideout.

Now, we can add another Chiefs player to the list of players in Kansas City that support the idea of bringing in Beckham.

MVS Supports Chiefs Signing Odell

Speaking to Heavy on behalf of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which drops its multiplayer mode on Friday, October 28, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was asked about the idea of Kansas City adding Beckham or any other big-ticket player prior to the November 1 trade deadline.

“Obviously, Odell is a unique talent that doesn’t come around often,” Valdes-Scantling told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “You see what he did when he went to LA last year in his short term there. Obviously, the injury set him back a little bit, so hopefully, he can bounce back from that and get back healthy.

“Anybody that can come in and help us win we will always welcome with open arms. That’s what they did to me when I came in — they accepted me with open arms, so I would obviously do the same thing with anybody that walked in, whether it was on offense or defense.”

Twitter Talks About Chiefs Potentially Adding Odell

Twitter users discussed the idea of the 5-2 Kansas City squad adding Beckham.

“Oh good. The chiefs could win another in-season veteran skill player race and then said veteran does nothing for the team,” one Twitter user wrote. “Not hating on OBJ, but we’ve seen this script before. If he came in and was awesome, it would be a first for this type of signing under Andy Reid.”

Oh good. The chiefs could win another in-season veteran skill player race and then said veteran does nothing for the team. Not hating on OBJ, but we've seen this script before. If he came in and was awesome, it would be a first for this type of signing under Andy Reid. — Not so Soft-Core Libertarian (@softlibertarian) October 19, 2022

“Just saying everytime #chiefskingdom gets their hopes up the player never comes here. If healthy and willing to be part of the team #odell would be a great fit,” another user wrote.

Just saying everytime #chiefskingdom gets their hopes up the player never comes here. If healthy and willing to be part of the team #odell would be a great fit. — Stu (@kcstu) October 20, 2022

“Don’t need another WR! Need a CB who can actually cover and not get burnt all the time! Or a pass rusher who can actually get pressure and sacks!” another user wrote.

Don't need another WR! Need a CB who can actually cover and not get burnt all the time! Or a pass rusher who can actually get pressure and sacks! — $HADOW (@shadowtharapper) October 19, 2022

“People are nuts thinking OBJ is still who he used to be, 2nd ACL tear on the same knee & won’t be relevant till atleast mid December since he tore it in February.. he’s a non factor this year imo & KC needs to worry about OL & CBs not yet another WR, would be a dumb move,” another user wrote.

People are nuts thinking OBJ is still who he used to be, 2nd ACL tear on the same knee & won't be relevant till atleast mid December since he tore it in February.. he's a non factor this year imo & KC needs to worry about OL & CBs not yet another WR, would be a dumb move — Jay KIZER (@JayKIZER2) October 21, 2022

“Stupidest idea ever,” another user wrote. “Just because you think youll get along with someone doesnt make them the right person for your team and he DEFINITELY isnt. Havent ANY of you noticed how most of the “star” players suck this year?”

Stupidest idea ever. Just because you think youll get along with someone doesnt make them the right person for your team and he DEFINITELY isnt. Havent ANY of you noticed how most of the "star" players suck this year? — PLMarla (@PLGreen417) October 21, 2022

“Nah… let’s get Brian Burns instead, we will be just fine with the receivers we already have,” another user wrote.