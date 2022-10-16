Chiefs Analyst Calls out Weak Link in Bills Loss: ‘It Was Ugly’

The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 by a score of 24-20. As usual, it was a back-and-forth game between the two AFC contenders, although this one was a bit more gritty than their past face-offs.

Each offense struggled to move the ball and finish drives at times — especially in the first two quarters. There were three punts and three turnovers before the clock ran out on a 10-10 half. Not exactly the fireworks that most people expected.

On the Chiefs’ side, part of that was due to an offensive line that was unable to contain the Buffalo pass rush. After the game, an analyst called out one weak link blocker, in particular.

Von Miller vs Andrew Wylie Was ‘Ugly’ for KC

Media member Charles Goldman of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire provided some “instant analysis” on the Week 6 loss. One bullet point stood out — where the beat reporter highlighted the poor play of one Kansas City pass protector.

“Andrew Wylie struggled with the inside move against Maxx Crosby last week,” Goldman began. “The Bills clearly saw that in their film study because they lined Von Miller across from him often and had him attacking the inside shoulder. On plays where Trey Smith or the running back couldn’t help, it was ugly.”

He continued: “Von Miller really felt like the difference in this game, he was a huge mismatch for the Chiefs’ offensive tackles, getting sacks and pressure at key moments of the game. Defensively, the fact that the Chiefs were unable to get much in the way of sacks or pressures themselves — it sure feels like they could use an impact edge rusher like Miller.”

It just so happens that Miller was also the Bills’ top offseason acquisition and the main piece that separates this Buffalo team from the 2021 squad that fell short in the AFC playoffs. He’s not only a two-time Super Bowl champion with experience, but he’s also a three-time All-Pro who’s known as one of the most elite edge defenders in the NFL.

This is why Von Miller got another nine-figure contract at 33 years old. pic.twitter.com/yqkJgFsRDh — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 16, 2022

After his two sacks against the Chiefs, Miller now has 121.5 total sacks over his illustrious career. He also forced the pressure on the final Patrick Mahomes interception that ended the game.

If Kansas City wants to get past the Bills in 2022, they’ll have to figure out a better way to slow Miller down next time the two sides meet.

Patrick Mahomes Defends O-Line Play

Mahomes was asked about the play of his offensive line after the game but as you’d expect, the signal-caller was quick to defend his blocking unit.

Goldman relayed the quote: “I thought for the most part the offensive line did a good job. They have a good defense. They’re going to make some plays.”

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the offensive line performance: "I thought for the most part the offensive line did a good job. They have a good defense. They're going to make some plays." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 17, 2022

It wasn’t quite Super Bowl LV versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but the O-tackle performance has not been pretty from Wylie and Orlando Brown Jr. the past couple of weeks. Mahomes is never going to come out and say that but the fans and writers will.

Wylie exceeded expectations for the early part of the season but the makeshift right tackle was always more of a band-aid than a long-term solution. With Lucas Niang working his way back from injury and the trade deadline approaching, it’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs address this position at all as the year progresses.

“We lost this time, but hopefully we’ll have another chance to battle back and play them in the playoffs,” Mahomes concluded. They’ll have to figure out their bookends first.