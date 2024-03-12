Chiefs $28 Million LB Makes 1 Request Amid Pending Exit

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of difficult goodbyes to make this offseason. And after re-signing linebacker Drue Tranquill, all signs point toward Willie Gay Jr.‘s departure.

Gay’s four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract expired after the season ended. According to Spotrac.com, he’ll earn a four-year $28 million contract in free agency.

After spending his entire career in Kansas City, Gay is ready to take on a bigger role on defense. On Tuesday, March 12, one day after the NFL’s legal tampering period opened, the 26-year-old asked fans to do him a favor.

Gay posted on X, “I never try to defend myself on social media lol, but I have to say to all fans, please don’t judge my Talent based on the 20-25 plays a game I played last year lol. Getting a feel for the game and momentum is REAL.”

Last season, Gay participated in 62% of snaps. While his overall 53.3 grade from Pro Football Focus isn’t great, he earned a 71.3 grade in run defense.

The Chiefs second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft started 15 of 16 game appearances in 2023. He registered 58 total tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble. In three playoff games, he recorded 9 total tackles and 1 pass defensed.

Gay received a lot of love from Chiefs Kingdom following his request. Arrowhead Live posted, “Someone gettin a dawg, wish you could run it back in KC for 1 more year. A Chiefs fan responded, “Willie, we know You are an Excellent football player. One of the Best. We appreciate You.”

Chiefs analyst Seth Keysor wrote, “I’ve detected zero lies here. Also, Gay did real damage in limited snaps. He deserves a shot to start somewhere.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson ‘Likes’ The Idea of Willie Gay Landing in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers fans also strongly reacted to Gay’s post, as the linebacker is rumored to land there in free agency. One fan responded, “We won’t judge you in Pittsburgh big bro.”

Following his expensive breakup from the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers. Based on his likes on X, he’d love to see the 6-foot-2 and 243-pound linebacker join him in Pittsburgh. And the feeling appears to be mutual.

The two-time Super Bowl champ liked a fan post that read, “Yeah, I need to see @WillieGayJr in Black and Gold. 🔥.”

Willie Gay Jr. Appeared to Know Re-Signing With the Chiefs Wasn’t on the Table

Several months before the Chiefs re-signed Tranquill, Gay seemed to know his days in Kansas City were numbered. After the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, he hinted his time in Kansas City was up.

“It’s looking like I’ve probably played my last game in Arrowhead 😢,” Gay posted. “Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it❤️💛 Lets go get this Ring to end it the right way🤞🏾.”

The fourth-year veteran shared the message while the Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed) defeated the Steelers. If the Bills lost, the Chiefs would’ve hosted the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round. However, the Bills won 31-17, which meant Kansas City would travel to Buffalo for their next game.