Chiefs Miscue Fuels Fan Push for Win-Now Signing

Most Kansas City Chiefs fans would agree that Patrick Mahomes still needs another reliable pass-catcher on offense. That player doesn’t have to be a wide receiver though.

The better option might be available three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, and Chiefs Kingdom has been really pushing for the tight end after the Week 15 interception involving veteran TE Blake Bell.

“Blake Bell is the 11th best passing option on a team with bad passing options. Why is he even running routes?!” KC radio host Carrington Harrison voiced after the New England Patriots intercepted Mahomes on a ball targeting Bell.

The post quickly racked up over 750 likes, and this play also sparked a good deal of fan comments on the matter.

“Bingo. Terrible pass by Mahomes. Worse effort by Bell to catch it and/or break up the pick,” one user replied. “But the fact Bell was not only on the field, but targeted? THAT is on [Matt] Nagy & [Andy] Reid.”

Another responded: “Because they didn’t pick up Ertz.” And a third KC supporter agreed: “I am officially on the Zach Ertz train if it means Blake Bell doesn’t have to see the field.”

Many others had similar takes including Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict, who chimed in: “Poor effort by Blake Bell there on that interception. Can’t let a smaller guy rip that ball away from you. Get Zach Ertz on the phone.”

Bleacher Report Urges Chiefs to Sign Zach Ertz as Week 16 ‘Add Now’ Suggestion

Chiefs fans weren’t the only ones promoting Ertz to Kansas City on December 18. Bleacher Report’s NFL staff concurred with the Kingdom, suggesting that KC sign the tight end this week.

“Zach Ertz has been looking for a team for a while now,” B/R began, reasoning: “The 33-year-old isn’t the dynamic pass-catcher that he once was, but he’s a veteran with consistent hands. The Chiefs have been desperate for receivers to step up all season. While Ertz isn’t a receiver in the traditional sense, he would at least give the Chiefs another pass-catcher to work with.”

They added that “Andy Reid is creative enough to get both him and Travis Kelce involved,” and that “Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported that the Chiefs were one of the four teams that were ‘most in the mix’ on him” on December 1.

All of this led Bleacher Report to conclude that “maybe it’s time [for the Chiefs] to get a deal done with the playoffs a few weeks away.”

Ertz’s Camp Remains Patient, Drops Hints of Interest in Eagles & 49ers Among Others

Ertz’s camp has remained both patient and radio silent, but there have been a few hints of interest from both family members and social media.

On the heels of a charitable effort in Philadelphia by the Ertz Family Foundation, Zach Ertz’s mother Lisa Ertz told the Philadelphia Inquirer that her son “fell in love with the [Pennsylvania] city.”

“They left [Philadelphia], but they didn’t want to pick up their heart and leave,” she continued. “They wanted me to stay here and do the work. And it’ll always be the place he played the longest. And it will be forever in their hearts.”

Lisa Ertz even joked that she would “start my own petition [for an Eagles reunion] if I could.” Adding: “We’d all love for him to come back.”

Clearly, Philadelphia is the leader in the clubhouse from an emotional and family perspective. However, Ertz’s mom also admitted that she has no clue where her son will end up.

If you look at Zach Ertz’s recent “liked posts” on X, the San Francisco 49ers jump out as a contender too. Not only are they the favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, but the NFL free agent also liked a post from PFF that shared that the “49ERS ARE NFC WEST CHAMPIONS.”

In a similar vein, Ertz liked a post from Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady that read, “1-0,” after their Week 15 victory. And another article post from the Philadelphia Inquirer that voiced that “[Eagles head of security] Dom DiSandro’s sideline ban is yet another overreaction by the NFL.”

There have also been supportive likes of posts involving fellow tight ends Jimmy Graham (New Orleans Saints) and Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions), as well as ex-Eagles assistant turned Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen — all of which are playoff contenders.