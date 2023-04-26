Potential Chiefs Target Says He Can Take KC’s Offense ‘to the Next Level’

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs might look to add a wide receiver early on in the 2023 NFL Draft. And there’s one receiver prospect that believes he can help the defending Super Bowl champions get even better offensively.

That player is Boston College receiver, Zay Flowers.

“I feel like if they take me, they are taking someone that could help them get to the next level,” Flowers told Heavy Sports on behalf of Gillette, a company that is helping him get prepped to potentially take the NFL stage on Day 1 of the draft, which begins on April 27.

“I would love it. I could just help them get better,” Flowers continued. “I could help them build and move towards what they are already achieving.”

Travis Kelce Helped Zay Flowers During Texas Workout

Flowers, 22, is one of the top receiver prospects in the year’s draft class. He’s also one of two prospects — the other being TCU’s Quentin Johnston — that had the opportunity to workout with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, among others, in Texas during the pre-draft process.

Flowers detailed his workout with the Chiefs as overall “great.” He said Kelce gave him tips during their session, which included utilizing certain nuances when running his routes to set defenders up throughout a game. After their workout, the All-Pro tight end spoke glowingly of Flowers during an interview with NFL Network.

“Just being able to take those tips and pointers is exactly what I needed,” Flowers said.

When asked if he discussed with Mahomes and Kelce the potential of him becoming a Chief, Flowers said, with a big smile on his face, “A little bit.”

So the question had to be asked to Flowers — what does he think he can bring to the Chiefs offense that it doesn’t already have?

His answer: A player that can do everything.

“I feel like I can do every part of the game — get open downfield, get open on 15-yard digs, shallow routes, or even win one-on-one, no matter what it is. I’m just a well-rounded receiver that would fit in perfectly with them.”

What to Know About Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 182 pounds, was a four-year receiver at Boston College that registered 200 receptions, 3,056 yards, and 29 touchdowns while in the ACC according to Sports Reference.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein detailed who Flowers is as a football player in his draft profile of the Boston College receiver.

“Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor,” Zierlein wrote. “Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.”

Flowers, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, would be a welcomed addition to Kansas City’s offense based on his skillset.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on April 24 that Flowers was one of two players the Chiefs could potentially trade up in the first round to get. The question that remains is how aggressive Kansas City is willing to be in order to get Flowers on draft day.

