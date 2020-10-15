Kyrie Irving Saved High School Alma Mater, NBA Peer Praises Nets PG [LOOK]

Al Harrington and Kyrie Irving share one huge thing in common: they’re both alum of St. Patrick’s High School in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Due to financial resasons, the school closed down. Behind the huge financial backing of notables like Harrington and Irving, the school reopned as The Patrick School and relocated to Hillside, New Jersey. “I mean it’s where we come from,” Al Harrington told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show while promoting Viola, the nation’s leading producer and licensed wholesaler of premium quality cannabis products.

Drafted at the age of 18, Harrington was one of the youngest NBA players in league history. The Orange, New Jersey native played 16 seasons in the NBA and suited up for the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards. Harrington briefly played overseas with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

“We try to play it forward and keep the legacy alive,” said Harrington.

“Kyrie is the one that saved The Patrick School. I’m gonna give credit where is due. I make my small contributions to help but, he’s the one. So hats off to Kyrie and you asked why it was important; it’s important because of the tradition that the school has. How many high schools can say they have you know, 20-plus professional players throughout all leagues and about 4 or 5 or 6 that went in the NBA. So I think that we have a lot of tradition and heritage at the school and it should be around. I think it’s gaining a lot of support especially because of Kyrie being so active.”

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. A shoulder injury and eventually shoulder surgery ended Irving’s season. In year two, Irving will join Nets teammate, Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Durant was on the mend all of last season after rehabbing his Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. The two-time NBA Champion will 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists from the season before as a member of the Golden State Warriors in his stead with the Nets.

“Yessir,” Al Harrington told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“A healthy Kyrie Irving and a healthy Kevin Durant and I think that – I mean, obviously free agency and these things weird because timing in the year whatever; and normally teams are set by now… they need one more piece. I think if they get one more piece, even though I think the [Caris] LeVert kid can fill some holes there and [Spencer] Dinwiddie; and they got a nice little cast of characters but, if they can get one more star, I think that you know, the championship next year; it will be way more entertaining than the one we got in front of us right now. They got a chance.”