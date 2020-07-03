Raiders’ Derek Carr Has Hilarious Suggestion for Redskins’ Name Change

After years of controversy, there’s serious steam behind the idea of the Washington Redskins finally changing their name. It started earlier in the week when FedEx, the company that sponsors the Redskins’ stadium, asked the team to change the name. This isn’t the first time the topic of a name change for Washington has gained some steam. However, team owner Daniel Snyder has been very firm in his stance for years now about not changing the name.

If they finally do decide to make the change, they’re going to have to think of a new name. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave an idea.

Carr’s idea for the Sentinels comes from the 2000 film “The Replacements,” which stars Keanu Reeves. In the film, the team also plays in Washington so it’s not too much of a stretch. That said, it remains to be seen which direction Snyder might try to take the team. It could lead to a lot of big changes or he could just tinker with it ever so slightly.

Name Change Inevitable?

While Snyder’s been able to stand firm in the past, it looks like he might finally have to change the name. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a name change is “likely.”

My understanding of the #Redskins situation, based on conversations with several sources: A name change is likely. It would truly be a monumental decision. It is time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement was supportive, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

The Redskins are one of the most iconic and historic franchises in NFL history. They’ve won three Super Bowls and have had some of the greatest players ever play in their uniforms. However, times change and Snyder’s hands could be tied.

Snyder Addresses the Controversy

Though he’s been opposed in the past, Snyder is allowing discussion on the topic of a possible name change.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement.

This is very different than what Snyder told USA Today in 2013.

“We will never change the name of the team,” Snyder said. “As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it’s all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season.”

The owner even doubled down.

“We’ll never change the name,” he said. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

It’s been seven years since those comments and obviously, things change over time. Changing a team name isn’t easy. There’s social media, jerseys, helmets and marketing that needs to be changed. Despite all the work that’ll need to get done in a short amount of time, it’s possible Washington is playing with a different team name for the 2020 season. It might be cutting it too close for that to happen, but it’s certainly possible.

