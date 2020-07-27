Former Raiders All-Pro OL Signs Deal With AFC West Rival

It wasn’t that long ago the Raiders had a dominant offensive line that looked completely different than it does now. One of the key members of the 2016 group that only allowed 1.2 sacks per game was Kelichi Osemele, who went to two Pro Bowls while he was with the team. It looked like he was going to be a difference-maker on the team for years to come but when Jon Gruden was hired and brought in Tom Cable, Osemele didn’t play nearly as well. He ended up getting traded to the New York Jets last offseason and was replaced by Richie Incognito, who had an excellent year.

Osemele had an ugly falling out with the Jets and was cut by the team. Now, he’ll have a chance to get revenge on the Raiders as he’s signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs are giving OL Kelechi Osemele a 1-year deal worth $2M max, source said. After a truncated year with the #Jets, he’s healthy and fills the void left by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2020

This could be a huge steal for the Chiefs. Osemele is only 31 years old and could recapture his Pro Bowl form. He wasn’t a good fit under Cable and nobody is a good fit with the Jets right now. He will get a chance to prove himself once again with the Super Bowl champions.

Raiders Offensive Line Is Stacked This Year

The best unit on the Raiders roster is the offensive line and it’s not even close. Every single offensive lineman could reasonably make the Pro Bowl this year. Rodney Hudson is the best player on the team and possibly the best center in the NFL. Right tackle Trent Brown was a Pro Bowler last year and should be even better after getting healthy this offseason.

Richie Incognito has been one the most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL over the years and there’s no reason to think that will change. Gabe Jackson is probably the most underrated play on the Raiders’ offensive line but he’s in shape and healthy this year. He’s one of the better right guards in the NFL. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the closest thing to a red flag but the former first-round pick took a big leap last season. Apparently, the Raiders think he’s going to take another leap in year three and make the Pro Bowl. The team has no holes on the offensive line and they should keep Derek Carr very clean this season.

Don’t Sleep on Raiders’ Offense

A clean Carr is an effective Carr. The Raiders quarterback has had his best seasons when he’s got good protection. Throw in the fact that the team now has some elite playmakers and there’s no reason to think they won’t field a really strong offense this season.

Too often did long drives end without points for the Raiders last season. That should no longer be the case in 2020. With the offensive line creating gaping holes for running back Josh Jacobs and Henry Ruggs stretching the field, the Raiders now have a lot of ways to beat the defense. It should be a really fun season on offense for the silver and black.

