Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Has Strong Words for Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes

After a rookie season that saw him finish second in Defensive Rookie of the Year votes, there’s a ton of hype surrounding Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end was the team’s most productive pass rusher last season and has been putting in a lot of work this offseason. There are pretty high expectations of him in year two and he could turn into a star with another strong season.

However, stats aren’t as important to him because he knows that the Raiders aren’t going anywhere if they can’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Crosby has made it clear in the past that he wanted to sack star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he recently doubled down.

“I know what we need to beat the Chiefs,” Crosby said, per Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Well, not the exact formula, but I know how much confidence is important in a locker room. If you ask me if I’m going to get Mahomes, I will say yes every time. I’ve put in the work.

“I want to show all the guys that we can beat anyone. I have no problem being that guy and taking any heat for it. I want to be a leader. I want to set the example.”

The Raiders are a very young team and Crosby is already proving to be a leader. He has the potential to be a cornerstone piece in Las Vegas for years to come. If the Raiders hope to beat the stacked Chiefs team anytime soon, they’re going to need to get to Mahomes, and hopefully, Crosby is the guy to do it.

Crosby Is Doing His Part to Help Struggling Families

I Just Want To Start By Saying, I Truly Appreciate Everyone Involved In Making This Possible…Today Was Truly Incredible🙏🏼💯 https://t.co/GYlKi878hu — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) July 16, 2020

Though a fourth-round pick like Crosby doesn’t make nearly the same amount of money as the top players in the NFL, he’s still making a good chunk of change. While he could easily put his head down and focus on football right now, Crosby wants to help people.

“With everything going on in the world right now, people are struggling and losing jobs and kids are sick and might be in hospitals fighting for their lives,” Crosby said. “It’s not easy financially on them. I’m not going to just sit back and enjoy the life of being an NFL player and having more money than the average American.

“I want to help people out. I’m just excited to be in a position that allows me to do so.”

Crosby hosted a radiothon on Wednesday to help raise money for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. He may be young in his NFL career but he’s already making a difference.

Crosby Talks Work Ethic

Another thing that helps set Crosby apart from a lot of young players is his intense work ethic. Not only is he spending a ton of time getting in shape, but he’s also making time to help those less fortunate. He gave credit to the people responsible for his work ethic.

“I got my work ethic and appreciation for it from my family,” Crosby said. “It’s only right to give back. This whole thing is about raising money for kids and their families. Any donation helps. That’s all we’re looking for. Being able to help means the world to me.”

The Raiders have made it point to go after high character players who have great work ethic. That pays off when you can find a player like Crosby who can make a difference on and off the field.

