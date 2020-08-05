Raiders Cut Veteran Running Back Just 3 Days After Signing Him

Earlier in the week, the Las Vegas Raiders made an interesting pickup when they signed former NFL rushing touchdowns leader Jeremy Hill. This move came shortly after Devontae Booker was put on the COVID-19 list. With the news that Booker is already off the list, it meant the Raiders had to get rid of a running back and Hill was the casualty.

The team made the signing of him official on Monday, so he only lasted three days on the roster. Based on the decision, it’s clear the Raiders didn’t have big plans for him and just wanted him to fill in until Booker was back. This news is good for Booker and Rod Smith, who are both likely fighting for the last available roster spot.

Hill Reacts to News

Hill has had a hard time over the last few seasons. He had a very promising start to his career and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2015. He’s had a really hard time with injuries lately and missed all of last year. The Raiders were the first team to give him a shot in a while and he reacted to the news that he’s getting cut.

While it’s unfortunate that he didn’t get more a chance, that’s just the name of the game during training camp. Hill was a very good player at one point should get a chance to make a roster. As training camp goes on, more teams will know what they have in their running backs and could give him a call.

How RB Is Shaping up for the Raiders

It was always going to be hard for Hill to make the team because the Raiders are stacked at running back. Josh Jacobs is one of the best runners in the NFL and will likely be the centerpiece of the offense. Jalen Richard is an elite blocker in the backfield and a strong receiver. It’s hard to imagine he doesn’t have a spot on the team locked up.

Rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. is a bit of a wild card. He didn’t play running back in college but that’s what the Raiders want him to do. However, he could be one of the most versatile players on the team and will probably line up all over the field. That means the team will seemingly keep four running backs on the roster heading into the regular season.

Whether it’s Smith or Booker who end up getting the last running back spot, neither of them will probably see a lot of carries. Jacobs is the bell cow for this team and now that he has a year under his belt, the Raiders will probably hand him the ball even more. Booker is more similar in style to Jacobs so that could work in his favor. That said, Smith is the complete opposite. He’s a big, slow bruiser who should be an asset in short-yardage situations. The Raiders didn’t have one of those last year so that could help Smith in the end.

