Raiders Cut Ex-CFL Star RB, Recently Signed LB & Young DE

Despite having a strong group of running backs, the Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves at the position. It first started when they signed and cut Jeremy Hill early in training camp and now they’ve signed former Detroit Lions standout Theo Riddick. In order to make room for him, the team had to let go of running back William Stanback.

The move came as a bit of a surprise considering Stanback was a stud in the CFL last year. He seemed to have some solid NFL potential after the Raiders signed him. However, even a veteran like Riddick is going to have a hard time making this roster. Stanback does have the talent and could find a chance on another team.

Raiders Cut Bryce Hager & Nick Usher

The Raiders didn’t only let go of a running back. With the signings of Kyle Emanuel and Chris Smith, the needed to make room at linebacker and defensive end. The first move they did was to let go of linebacker Bryce Hager. He was only on the roster for a couple of weeks but it’s clear the team favors Emanuel.

They also had to let go of defensive end Nick Usher. He was in the CFL last year and the Raiders signed him early in the offseason. He was a productive player in Canada but Las Vegas has a lot of young talent on the defensive line right now. It was always going to be hard for him to make the team, especially since he most recently was playing linebacker.

Riddick Signing Shouldn’t Affect Jacobs

Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs has stated this offseason that he would like to catch at least 60 passes this season. That could be harder to do if a player like Riddick makes the roster. He caught no less than 50 passes in a season every year since his rookie campaign.

That said, it’s hard to imagine Riddick makes the team. The Raiders already have Jalen Richard, who is essentially the same type of player. The team also has Lynn Bowden Jr., Devontae Booker and Rod Smith, who have all been with the team a little longer at this point. Riddick missed all of last season due to injury so he’s going to be very rusty.

His addition shouldn’t affect Jacobs’ production or his fantasy football output. It’s no secret that Jon Gruden loves to run the ball and he’s going to do that a lot. The Raiders have also been open about the fact that they’d like to get Jacobs more involved in the passing game. They used a first-round pick on him, so they’re not going to regulate him to a small role. Jacobs is going to be all over the offense and will probably cement himself as one of the best all-around running backs in the NFL this year.

Follow Austin Boyd on Twitter: @austincjboyd