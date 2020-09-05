Inisder Reveals if Raiders Have Interest in Future Hall of Fame RB

Cut season is in full swing and there are some very intriguing veterans hitting the open market. Adrian Peterson has put together a resume that’s worthy of a Hall of Fame induction but he was let go by the Washington Football Team on Friday. Despite his age, the running back has shown to still have a bit left in the tank. The Las Vegas Raiders have a great starting running back Josh Jacobs but still seem undecided on how they’d like their backup situation to look.

Head coach Jon Gruden loves him some living legends but according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders aren’t going to take a look at Peterson.

For anyone playing connect-the-dots with Adrian Peterson and Ha Ha Clinton-Nix and the @Raiders: The sense is the Raiders are not looking in either's direction. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 4, 2020

Peterson would be a fun addition but he probably wouldn’t add a lot to the team. He’ll go down as one of the great running backs ever and sure would look good in silver and black. However, adding him wouldn’t make much sense and they don’t appear interested anyway.

Raiders Also Not Interested in Former Pro Bowl Safety

Fresh off of the release of Damarious Randall, it’s natural for people to think the Raiders could add another safety. A pretty big name hit the market in HaHa Clinton-Dix. The Dallas Cowboys let go of the former Pro Bowler and he should get swooped up pretty quickly. As Bonsignore noted above, the Raiders aren’t going to be the team do that.

Clinton-Dix’s Pro Bowl came all the way back in 2016 and he’s been on three teams since. He’s a decent player but can’t get a team to commit to him long-term. The Raiders are happy with Erik Harris and Jeff Heath. They don’t seem to have any intention to add a new safety right now. Perhaps they reevaluate their position if either Harris or Heath struggles this season.

Raiders out on Jadeveon Clowney

After a prolonged run as a free agency, Jadeveon Clowney should be coming to a final decision on where he’ll play soon. The Raiders have been one of the teams interested in his services but it’s hard to tell if they’re still involved. The latest rumors have suggested that it’s down to the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. Apparently, the former number one overall pick had dinner with Saints head coach Sean Payton very recently.

There is a personal chef who says she cooked for Payton and Clowney last night. Clowney liked the post. pic.twitter.com/Rdz4qpiWuD — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 5, 2020

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s signing a contract but it’s definitely more than what the Raiders are doing. The team has been been making a lot of cuts but they don’t have much cap space. It was always going to be hard for them to sign a player like Clowney. It’s definitely possible that they pull the trigger in the eleventh hour but it’s looking like the pass rusher is headed elsewhere. Arden Key and Clelin Ferrell were impressive in training camp so that’s probably why they haven’t pursued Clowney more aggressively.

