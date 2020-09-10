Derek Carr Shutting Down Raiders Reporter Inspires Viral Reaction

Throughout his career, Derek Carr has had some contentious interactions with the media. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has been maligned by many throughout his career and he’s clearly getting fed up with it. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press is one of Carr’s biggest critics and it’s clear the quarterback knows it.

During a Wednesday press conference, Dubow asked Carr a question about comments he made about what the teams accomplished and the quarterback simply replied: “It doesn’t really matter, Josh.” What followed was a very awkward silence. The interaction starts at about 45 seconds into the below video.

Interaction Goes Viral

An awkward interaction with a news reporter is hardly notable but Dubow has become an infamous figure for Raider fans thanks to his brutally honest takes about the team. The fans had a field day online after Carr shut down the reporter.

Carr next time he sees Josh pic.twitter.com/AHh0d37Rvu — John M (@JohnM_98) September 9, 2020

Good angle of @JoshDubowAP driving to the bucket at the Derek Carr press conference… pic.twitter.com/vlGcqLgbog — Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) September 9, 2020

I think we all are. https://t.co/20EhlMvH3X — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) September 9, 2020

A pissed off Carr going into the season? I like the sound of that https://t.co/6CEz9QeFdS — Raider Center (@RaiderAnalysis) September 9, 2020

Carr is going to have to deal with Dubow a lot more over this season but it doesn’t seem like the quarterback is going to open up much for him. In all fairness, Dubow really just posts a lot of stats. Most of the time, the stats are very negative which is why Raider fans have a problem with him. The team has been mostly bad over the last two decades so it’s pretty easy to find negative stats. That said, some fans like to get a little more positivity from time to time.

Carr a Dark Horse MVP Candidate?

While there are a lot of detractors for Carr out there, plenty of people still think the quarterback is in for a good year. In fact, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Carr is a dark horse candidate to win MVP this year:

Carr, 29, had very good numbers in his second season under Gruden—4,054 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 100.8 rating—and there’s little reason to think they won’t be better. Las Vegas added Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor to a young offense that already included rising stars Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. On paper, this is the best supporting cast of Carr’s career, and it’s not a stretch to think he’ll use it to reenter the MVP discussion.

Before Antonio Brown was cut by the team last year, there was talk about how Carr was a potential MVP candidate. While he doesn’t have a proven wide receiver like that this season, there’s also no reason to believe he’s going to be without his top wideout to start the season. The loss of Tyrell Williams for the year is definitely a blow but Henry Ruggs was always going to be the focus out wide. Also, Bryan Edwards dazzled in training camp and might be just as effective as Williams would’ve been.

Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs should be better which gives Carr some excellent playmaking talent around him. The Raiders have a tough schedule this year and there’s still some concern surrounding the defense. If Carr can lead the team to more than 10 wins and have great stats while doing it, he’ll be in the MVP conversation.

