Derek Carr Makes Strong Statement About Raiders, Talks Tom Brady Rumors

If there were still people doubting Derek Carr’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s time for them to start rethinking their position. The quarterback has been excellent through the first two games of the season and clearly has command of Jon Gruden’s offense. After the game, he made it very clear that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere

“I think you guys know. Some of you guys know how much this place means to me,” Carr said. “I love being a Raider. I’m not going to ever play for anybody else. Love this place. This is home to me.”

Carr has been adamant for a long time that he doesn’t want to play for another team. He’s from California and grew up a fan of the team so he’s in the perfect situation. He appreciates that the team has stuck by him despite a lot of tough times.

“This organization means everything to me. They stuck behind me through some hard times,” Carr said. “Through some times our team, we struggled, there’s no doubt about it. But when you get on the other side of things, to be 2-0 as the Las Vegas Raiders, that’s a pretty cool thing, you know?”

There’s still a long season ahead of the Raiders but it’s hard to imagine a more exciting start for the young team.

Carr Talks Tom Brady Rumors

Carr has had to listen to a lot of rumors about other players taking his job over the last two years. Those rumors have been unfounded but it did seem for a second like the team would go after future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Carr had a chance to bring up that rumor after the win.

“It was a dream that I had [to take the first snap in Allegiant Stadium],” Carr said after the win. “A lot of people didn’t believe it. The first day I moved here, Tom Brady was on the front cover of the newspaper … it just adds a little fuel to the fire when you can still be here and accomplish things that mean so much to you.”

Through the first two games, Carr looks significantly better than Brady and the Raiders beat the Saints while the Buccaneers got blown out by them.

Massive Statement Win for Carr

It can’t be underestimated how big this game was for Carr. He beat one of the league’s top teams during primetime and looked really strong while doing it. Not only is it a confidence booster for him, but it also sends a message to Las Vegas that he’s the quarterback of the future.

Carr has played some really great football throughout the first two weeks of the season. If he keeps playing at this level, the Raiders will be in the playoffs and he’ll probably be able to start thinking about a contract extension with the team. So many people counted Carr out but it looks like he might be solidifying a much longer stint with the silver and black.

