Raiders Hire Beloved Former Pro Bowler to Work for Team

Over the last two decades, the Raiders haven’t been blessed with that many Pro Bowl players. They’ve definitely had some greats but not as many as other teams. Former fullback Marcel Reece was definitely one of the better players to wear silver and black in the 2000s.

Well, it’s time to welcome back Reece to the Raiders as the team announced that he’s joining the team as a Senior Advisor to the Owner and President.

During his time with the team, he made four Pro Bowls and was one of the most dynamic playmaking fullbacks in the NFL for years. Reece went undrafted when he came into the league and teams weren’t sure how to use him. The Raiders picked him up in 2008 and decided to use him as a fullback. Fullback isn’t as widely utilized in the NFL anymore but he immediately became a playmaker.

His experience as a wide receiver made him arguably the most dangerous receiving fullback of the 2000s.

Reece Addresses News

Even though he finished his playing career with the Seattle Seahawks, Reece still bleeds silver and black. He always knew he’d make his way back to the team and released a statement about his new job:

Four years ago I wrote a letter addressing Raider Nation and closed it with…. ‘this is not goodbye, but see you later’….well later is here! I am honored to take on this new challenge with the Raiders organization and look forward to bringing a different perspective to the table. We have the opportunity for a fresh start in a new city and this is the right time for new creative ways of thinking. I have seen the commitment by management to evolve the culture and take the club in new directions. I am extremely excited to be a part of that evolution. I am committed to bringing the same passion and excellence off the field that I had on the field in my eight seasons with this organization.

Reece was a beloved player during his time with the team. The Raiders were really bad for a lot of his career and unfortunately, he never made the playoffs with them. He was on the team during the 2016 season but was cut early on. He’ll now get a chance to make the playoffs with the team as an executive.

Mark Davis Welcomes Reece Back

There might not be a team out there that takes care of their alumni as the Raiders do. Over the years, many players have found roles with the team after their playing careers are over. Owner Mark Davis has been a big proponent of bringing back former players and Reece will be working directly for him:

I Am Excited To Announce That Marcel Reece Will Be Joining The Las Vegas Raiders Executive Team as a Senior Advisor To The Owner And President. In This Role He Will Be Reporting Directly To Myself And Team President Marc Badain. Marcel Will Also Help To Develop, Implement And Manage Many Of The Exciting Programs We Have In Store As We Begin A New Era In Las Vegas. Welcome Home Marcel!!!

