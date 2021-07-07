Aaron Rodgers Linked to Raiders Again in Latest Update

It’s been months since Aaron Rodgers made his irritation with the Green Bay Packers known but he has yet to be traded. While his team is holding their ground, it doesn’t look like Rodgers plans to budge anytime soon. On Tuesday, the reigning NFL MVP was asked which team he’ll be playing for at the start of the season and he simply said “I don’t know.” That doesn’t sound like a guy who is ready to fold.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a team that has been linked to Rodgers from the beginning. The team is on his “wish list,” according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Though the Raiders have yet to show any interest, there are many who believe it could still happen. According to DK Sportsbook, Las Vegas has the third-best odds of being his next team behind the Packers and Denver Broncos.

Denver makes a lot more sense than Las Vegas considering they have a much bigger need at quarterback. While Rodgers would obviously be an upgrade over Derek Carr, it’s hard to see the Raiders making a trade.

Carr Would Be X-Factor in Possible Rodgers Trade

The biggest advantage the Raiders have over the Broncos if Rodgers trade talk heats up is the fact that they have a quarterback that Green Bay could want. Carr is significantly better than Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater. If the Packers deal with the Raiders, they could get a solid quarterback in return who has an excellent relationship with star wide receiver Davante Adams.

However, there’s no guarantee Carr would be open to playing in Green Bay. He recently made it clear that he has no intention of playing for a team other than the Raiders.

“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr said last month. “I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life – it’s the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don’t need a perfect situation … to make things right.

“I’d rather go down with the ship, you know what I’m saying, if I have to.”

The chance to play with Adams again could change Carr’s mind but he might just retire if he gets traded.

Raiders Don’t Appear Interested in Rodgers Trade

The Raiders have had months to get involved in Rodgers trade talks and there’s been no indication they’ve shown any interest. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play but he’s got a massive contract and he’s 37-years-old. Tom Brady is still playing well in his 40s but not every quarterback is that durable.

Rodgers has an injury history so there’s no guarantee that he’ll be elite for much longer. The Raiders have a young roster and Carr has played well. There’s no reason to mortgage their future for an aging Rodgers.

