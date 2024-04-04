Raiders Urged to Add ‘Hidden Gem’ With 4.38 40-Yard Dash Speed

The Las Vegas Raiders received strong safety play from Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig last season. However, they’re both under contract for one more season and there hasn’t been any word on an extension for either.

Though safety isn’t a pressing need for 2024, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders should draft “hidden gem” safety out of Florida State Akeem Dent.

“The Raiders might be set at safety for the 2023 season, but it would make sense for them to target the position at some point in the draft,” Ballentine wrote in an April 3 column. “Tre’Von Moehrig is on the final year of his rookie deal while is set to finish out the two-year contract he signed in 2023.

“Thus, it would make sense that the Raiders would find someone who could be developed into a contributor by 2024.”

Dent has been flying under the radar and didn’t participate at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s possible that he’ll be available as an undrafted free agent but if the Raiders like him, they could take him with one of their late-round picks.

Akeem Dent Is an Impressive Athlete

Akeem Dent wasn’t overly productive at Florida State and had only one interception in five years. However, he has very impressive athletic traits. Alex Ballentine details why Dent could be appealing to NFL teams.

“The experienced safety lit up his pro day in Tallahassee with a 6.72 three-cone time that would have been first among the safeties at the combine and a 4.38 40-yard dash, per Ryan Fowler of B/R,” Ballentine wrote.

“Dent has the versatility to play as a deep safety but also has the potential to play a little in the slot as well. His size might prevent him from being a box safety, but his athleticism and experience make him a worthwhile gamble for a Raiders team that could need safeties in a year.”

Using a seventh-round pick to add a player with traits like Dent isn’t too much of a risk. He could be worth taking a look at if the Raiders are confident that they can get more out of him than Florida State did.

Former FSU DBs Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, and Akeem Dent perfecting their craft ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft Via @1KaRonte Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/Qfzl1LjoPh — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) April 3, 2024

Should Las Vegas Raiders Extend Tre’von Moehrig?

The Raiders’ safety position is in the best shape it has been in for years. However, that could quickly change if Tre’von Moehrig and/or Marcus Epps leave in free agency next year. The team has been quiet in free agency this year and could be saving salary cap space to extend players already on the roster.

Moehrig is an interesting player to watch in the coming months. He had an excellent rookie season but fell off in his second year. He was much better in 2023 and had a career-high three interceptions to go with 2.0 sacks. He looked more like the player the Raiders used a second-round pick on.

If Las Vegas thinks that Moehrig is an ascending player, it would be wise to extend him now. If he has a big 2024 season, his price will only go up. Now there is a risk that 2023 was a fluke for him but he was drafted highly and is only 24. He should have a bright future ahead of him.