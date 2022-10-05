Raiders Try Out Ex-Chiefs Starting WR & Ex-Broncos WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have been thin at wide receiver in recent weeks with DJ Turner on the Injured Reserve and Hunter Renfrow working through a concussion. Davante Adams and Mack Hollins have been playing really good football but Keelan Cole and Tyron Johnson have yet to make much of an impact as third and fourth options. The team appears to be interested in adding more depth at the position.

The Raiders recently decided to try out wide receivers Albert Wilson and Trinity Benson, per the wire. Wilson is the more notable of the two. He’s been in the NFL since he was an undrafted free agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He lasted four seasons with the team and started 26 games. He then moved to the Miami Dolphins where he played three seasons, including last year. In seven seasons, Wilson has accumulated 218 receptions for 2,499 and 12 touchdowns. He’s an experienced veteran who could provide solid depth to the Raiders.

Benson is younger at 25 years old and has much less experience. Similar to Wilson, he got his start with an AFC West rival having been signed as an undrafted free agent of the Denver Broncos in 2019. However, he didn’t play a regular season game until last season with the Detroit Lions. He played in eight games and has 10 catches for 103 yards. Neither player has been signed yet but they are both on the Raiders’ radar.

Hunter Renfrow Returns to Practice

The Raiders may not need to add another wide receiver if they can get Renfrow back from injury. He’s had to miss the last two games with a concussion and hasn’t been able to practice. Fortunately, he’s starting to take steps towards returning. Head coach Josh McDaniels revealed that Renfrow be back at practice but he’ll be wearing a red non-contact jersey.

“Just going one step at a time and hopefully he can progress through that. We’ll take it as they tell us to take it,” McDaniels said before Wednesday’s practice.

Renfrow didn’t do much in the two games he did play. His most notable play was a fumble that happened on the last play of the game in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals which led to a loss. The Raiders gave Renfrow a big contract extension in the offseason and really need him to get going once he’s back on the field. The team has an extra day to prepare this week as they play on Monday Night Football. Perhaps that will give him the time he needs to be ready to play.

Foster Moreau Continues to Miss Practice

The Raiders finally got good news on Renfrow but the same can’t be said for tight end Foster Moreau. He missed Week 4’s game against the Broncos and it looks like he may miss another game. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Moreau was not at Wednesday’s practice.

Foster Moreau (knee) isn't at practice. He's been out since the Titans game. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 5, 2022

There’s still time for him to get right by Monday’s game but it’s not looking good. The fact that he hasn’t been placed on Injured Reserve means the injury isn’t too severe but it could be another week before he’s ready to get back on the field.