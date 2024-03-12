Raiders Lose Homegrown Starter to $9.25 Million Contract: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to lose a key defensive player from last season. The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year, $9.25 million contract, per a March 12 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That’s a solid deal for Robertson, who has steadily been improving since joining the Raiders as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. After only playing in eight games combined over his first two seasons, Robertson played all 17 games in back-to-back years, including 19 starts.

Robertson was becoming a key player for the Raiders so losing him will be a blow to the defense. The biggest knock on the cornerback throughout his career has been his size. He’s only 5-foot-9, which has made it difficult for him to compete with bigger receivers.

However, he’s a strong tackler and had 50 combined last season. He’s also a tenacious defender who isn’t afraid to get chippy with offenses. He’ll be a strong fit with the Lions and the culture head coach Dan Campbell has been crafting.

Robertson is only 25, so taking a two-year contract will allow him to hit the market again while he’s still in his athletic prime. If he can keep improving, he could be in for a much bigger payday in a couple of seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Big Need at CB

The Raiders have already filled two big needs by signing quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The biggest needs remaining for the team are at cornerback and along the offensive line.

Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones are good, young building blocks but the Raiders still need another starter. If the plan is to look to free agency, Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard could be options. They’re both past their prime but could be capable starters for at least one season.

That said, the Raiders tried going the veteran route with Marcus Peters last season and that didn’t work out. Gilmore and Howard both have experience working in Patrick Graham’s style of defense. Howard played under Graham when he was the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins in 2019 so there’s familiarity there. Either player would be a strong fit in the Raiders defense.

Are Las Vegas Raiders Planning to Draft a CB Early?

While the Raiders could add a proven veteran cornerback to the defense, that’s only a short-term solution. The team could consider taking a cornerback early in the draft, especially now that the defensive tackle need has been filled.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic recently projected the Raiders to select Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 13 pick.

“No defensive players in the top 12? The first defensive player selected is a MAC prospect? Neither outcome is crazy,” Brugler wrote in a March 5 mock draft. “Mitchell checks every box — tape, production, all-star game and now combine testing (including a 4.33-second 40-yard dash).”

Mitchell has the potential to be an elite cornerback and putting him on a defense that should have an elite defensive line should only help his development. If the Raiders can’t get a quarterback in the first round of the draft, cornerback should be high on the list of positions they target.