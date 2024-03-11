Raiders Lose Starting Defender to $21 Million Contract: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving a major upgrade on the interior of the defensive line with the signing of Christian Wilkins but they are also losing a key piece. According to a March 11 X post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals are signing defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to a three-year contract worth $21 million with $14.4 million guaranteed.

Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Nichols was one of the big free agent signings the Raiders made in the 2022 offseason but he struggled to make a consistent impact. He had 1.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons for Las Vegas, which is likely why the team didn’t appear very interested in re-signing him.

While Nichols didn’t rush the passer well, he didn’t miss a single start over the past two seasons. He’s durable and effective as a run defender as he had 48 combined tackles last season. The Cardinals are building a defensive culture under head coach Jonathan Gannon and it appears Nichols will be a big part of his plans. $21 million seems like a lot for a defensive tackle who doesn’t rush the passer but his reliability makes him a likely starter in Arizona. Though he didn’t rush the passer well with the Raiders, he did have 11.0 sacks in four years with the Chicago Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders Getting a Big Upgrade on the DL

The Raiders shouldn’t miss Bilal Nichols too much as they’re likely still excited about landing former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilkins had 58 quarterback pressures last season.

Jerry Tillery led Raiders defensive tackles with 29 last season. Wilkins doubled the team’s best interior pass rusher in pressures. That’s a significant upgrade for a defensive line that has needed an impact player in the interior for years.

Wilkins could change the whole defensive line for the Raiders. His presence on the interior helps open things up for the defensive ends and should make pressuring the quarterback easier. Things are going to look different at defensive tackle this season with Tillery getting cut and Nichols signing with the Cardinals. Wilkins likely isn’t the last addition the Raiders make to the group.

Former GM Praises Christian Wilkins Signing

The Raiders were armed with a significant amount of salary cap space this offseason and new general manager Tom Telesco clearly came to play. Though Christian Wilkins isn’t on the level of Chris Jones or Aaron Donald, he’s developing into one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller is high on the addition of Wilkins for the Raiders.

“Wilkins is an incredibly versatile defensive tackle, given where he aligns and his ability to blend quickness with power,” Mueller wrote in a March 11 column for The Athletic. “He can play in any scheme. He’s strong at the point of attack but also has athletic ability and range. He’s a really good player, and his value keeps climbing after a career season.”

The Raiders defense showed signs of improvement last season under head coach Antonio Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Adding a big name like Wilkins should only make the group better heading into the 2024 season.