Raiders Linked to Falcons’ 2020 Interception Leader: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders just recently addressed their need for a veteran cornerback with the signing of Rasul Douglas. Though he’s not a big name, he’s got a lot of experience and could compete for a starting job. However, it appears the team isn’t done quite yet.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Raiders are hosting veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson for a visit.

The Raiders are hosting former Titans and Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 20, 2021

Wreh-Wilson just spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons and led the team with three interceptions. Over the course of an eight-year career, he spent three years with the Tennessee Titans and five with Atlanta. What has to be appealing about Wreh-Wilson for the Raiders is the fact that he can play in the slot.

The team let go of LaMarcus Joyner this offseason, who was the team’s slot cornerback for the last two seasons. He struggled quite a bit in that role so the Raiders need to upgrade. Amik Robertson could be the long-term option but still needs more time to develop. Signing Wreh-Wilson and letting Robertson learn for one more year could be a good call.

Will Raiders Target CB in Draft?

It’s been quite a while since the Raiders drafted an elite cornerback. That hasn’t stopped them from trying. The team has drafted D.J. Hayden, Gareon Conley and Damon Arnette with first-round picks since 2013. Hayden and Conley barely lasted with the team and neither has been elite. Arnette is still with the Raiders but struggled as a rookie.

Despite using so much draft capital on cornerbacks over the years, the team has still been linked to the position in mock drafts. However, that seems unlikely to happen. First of all, the Raiders have much bigger needs on the offensive line and at safety. Whether they like it or not, the team has to give their young cornerbacks a chance. Trayvon Mullen has shown flashes and Arnette barely saw the field as a rookie. Robertson, Isaiah Johnson and Keisean Nixon also have a lot of potential. The Raiders would be wise to give Gus Bradley a year to see what he’s working with. If the team struggles in pass defense once again, then it might be time to invest in the position further.

Raiders Defense Should Be Better in 2021

While the Raiders have been questioned for a number of moves this offseason, most of them came on the offensive side of the ball. It’s fair to wonder if the team still has a top-10 offense after rebuilding the offensive line and letting Nelson Agholor walk in free agency. At the very least, the defense should be better.

Bradley is a better coach than Paul Guenther just based on track records. Las Vegas also has better players. Signing Yannick Ngakoue is a very big deal and the team also heavily invested in the defensive line. Now, the defense isn’t ready to be a top-15 unit quite yet. They really need the young guys to step up. If Bradley can get them to realize their untapped potential, the Raiders could be sitting pretty.

