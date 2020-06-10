Raiders’ Last Draft Pick Has Telling Comments About Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden is one of the entertaining characters in the NFL and is the butt of many jokes, but the Las Vegas Raiders coach is also a very strong leader of men. While his aggressive style can rub some the wrong way, many have a lot of respect for Gruden. Amik Robertson was the last draft pick by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft and he credited the coach.

“I appreciate Jon Gruden believing in me,” Robertson said, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The cornerback had some very strong words about Gruden.

“He’s like a father figure, like an uncle to me,” Robertson said. “He’s already given me knowledge and encouragement and what to look forward to at the next level and to not rush greatness. Just continue to do what I’m doing with the work ethic and watching film and learning and progressing every single day. I know it’s going to be fun playing for him.”

Robertson has swagger for days and those are the kinds of players that Gruden loves. The two should get along very well.

Robertson Was Feeling Low Before Raiders Drafted Him

Despite a very solid college career, Robertson fell all the way to the fourth round. Some thought of him to be the best slot corner in the entire draft, but every team passed on him multiple times, including the Raiders. He had a really hard time waiting to get selected.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life,” Robertson said, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “That whole process, I wasn’t in control of nothing. It was just a waiting game. When I saw guys that I knew I was better than get picked over me, I didn’t understand. I had so much anger built up, but I was also relieved.

“It was like, ‘OK, I got the shot that I wanted.’ I will carry that moment for the rest of my career. I don’t want to ever want to feel as low as I did before that call. I felt like I was at my lowest. Jon Gruden gave me that call and it was everything.”

Robertson is small in stature, but he plays big. The Raiders found a major defensive steal in the fourth round last year with Maxx Crosby. There’s a solid chance they found another one in Robertson.

Robertson Wants to Be Legendary

The Raiders have had some of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. From Willie Brown to Charles Woodson, the team has best blessed with some legendary talent. Robertson plans to follow in those footsteps.

“I got a point to prove,” Robertson said. “I want to be legendary. I don’t want to just be a starter. I don’t just want to be an impact player. I want to be a starter, impact player, win games, win a Super Bowl and be one of the best defensive backs to ever come through the Raiders organization.”

If Robertson is one of the best Raider defensive backs ever, he’ll have a Hall of Fame career. The team needs to be better in the secondary so he could have a chance to make an impact early.

