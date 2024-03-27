New Prediction From Insider Has Raiders Land Star Dual-Threat QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently evaluating their quarterback options in the draft and there’s a clearer idea of what they’re going for. The team has two quarterbacks on the roster in Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell who aren’t particularly dynamic as runners.

This could lead to the Raiders favoriting quarterback options in the draft who have proved to have some mobility. Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are two of the best runners who can also throw the ball well but likely won’t be available to Las Vegas. This led to ESPN’s Matt Miller projecting the team draft Oregon’s Bo Nix at No. 13.

“The Raiders signed veteran Gardner Minshew in free agency and have Aidan O’Connell returning but are still in position to add a starting-caliber quarterback if one is available in Round 1. Nix, who started 61 games in college, threw 113 touchdown passes and ran for 38 more scores over five seasons,” Miller wrote in a March 27 mock draft.” He would give the Raiders’ offense the dual-threat aspect it needs for new coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders could also be in play for a right tackle or wide receiver at this spot after being quiet on the offensive side of the ball in free agency.”

Nix rushed for 1,613 yards in his five years in college so he can play plays with his legs. He also proved to be an accurate passer as he set an NCAA record for completion percentage (77.45%) in 2023.

Potential Concerns With Bo Nix

On paper, Bo Nix should be one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft but is often considered the fifth or sixth-best option. He threw 45 touchdowns to three interceptions last season and has 61 starts under his belt. He’s also got good size at 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds.

So why is he not considered a top-10 draft pick? There are a few reasons. First of all, his age is a bit of a concern. He’s already 24 and spent five years in college. It’s fair to question if he still has much room to grow. Also, he was set up for success in a well-run Oregon offense. Before he transferred and was at Auburn, he didn’t have nearly as much success. There could be concern that he may not be prepared to deal with the adversity that the NFL will throw at him. He’d be very interesting to draft if he was available in the second round but using a top-15 draft pick on him is risky.

Bo Nix called the Raiders a "really good organization" & they are doing some "really powerful things right now" when discussing his meeting with Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/hxK9sSl6L3 — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) March 1, 2024

Antonio Pierce Wants a Mobile QB

One big reason why Bo Nix might be a more realistic option for the Raiders than Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is based on some recent comments made by head coach Antonio Pierce. He recently made it clear what he wants from a quarterback.

“A damn runner,” Pierce said during his March 25 media availability.

Nix has proven he can be a runner while Penix isn’t quite as mobile. Pierce explained why it’s important to have a mobile quarterback.

“Those guys are always difficult, the guys that move around,” Pierce said. “Patrick Mahomes, just a thorn, right, because he extends the play. Now it goes from (the play being over in) 2.2 seconds to 2.6, 2.7, sometimes three and four. That’s never good for a defense.”