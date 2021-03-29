Ex-Raiders Wide Receiver Pleads to Get Another Shot With Team

The Raiders have taken a look at a ton of wide receivers over the years. Jon Gruden wants to have an elite wide receiver corps but hasn’t been able to form one quite yet. They’ve tried their luck with some undrafted rookies in the past and they have yet to find a true steal.

One player they took a look at a couple of years ago was Brian Burt. The former Fresno State Bulldog played at the same school that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played at. Despite that connection, Burt wasn’t able to keep a spot on the roster. Though he got his shot back in 2019, he would like another one. The wide receiver took to Twitter to plead for another chance to make the team.

Raider Nation retweet to bring me back I won’t disappoint this time around☠️ — Brian Burt (@Bdawg_burt) March 28, 2021

The Raiders have been good to late-round and undrafted wide receivers. Keelan Doss is probably the team’s best current example of an undrafted wide receiver sticking with the team. Unfortunately for Burt, it’s not likely he’ll get another chance. The Raiders have added a lot of young wide receivers over the last few years and there’s simply no room. Perhaps he can get a shot with another team.

Raiders Set at Wide Receiver

In recent offseasons, the Raiders have an effort to find a No. 1 wide receiver. In 2019, the team traded for Antonio Brown and signed Tyrell Williams. In 2020, the team drafted Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. Despite all of that investment, the Raiders still don’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Nelson Agholor was a solid No. 1 for the team last season, but he signed with the New England Patriots. Las Vegas signed John Brown in free agency but he’s better suited to be a No. 2. The team also recently signed Willie Snead but he’ll likely be a fourth or fifth wide receiver. The Raiders are clearly banking on either Edwards or Ruggs living up to their potential this season. If both players show great improvement in 2021, then the team should be set at the position for a while.

There Should Be Competition at WR in Training Camp

With the Raiders going into the offseason without a clear No. 1 wide receiver, things should get interesting in training camp. Ruggs, Edwards and Brown will all be competing to be Carr’s top target. The quarterback really needs to trust his wide receivers for them to be effective. Whoever can gain Carr’s trust will start seeing more targets. It’s easy to see Brown developing into a consistent target for Carr. He’s a savvy veteran and one of the best deep threats in the NFL. Carr turned Agholor into an elite deep threat. It’s easy to see him replicate that success with Brown.

However, the Raiders would much rather have Ruggs develop into a true No. 1. They made him the first wide receiver selected in a loaded 2020 draft class. If he’s a bust, Las Vegas will be kicking themselves for years. Though he was disappointing as a rookie, he did show some flashes and has a strong work ethic. It’s way too early for them to give up on Ruggs yet.

