Proposed Trade Has Raiders Send Haul to Move up & Draft Elite QB Prospect

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to enter a new era at quarterback with the recent decision to bench Derek Carr. The move all but signaled that the team is moving on in the offseason. The really interesting part is what could happen next.

There are a number of quarterbacks with ties to head coach Josh McDaniels who are about to enter free agency. Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo have already been talked about but it’s fair to question if either is a big enough improvement over Carr at this stage of their careers. That could lead to the Raiders wanting to draft a rookie quarterback to build around. The best the team can finish is with the sixth overall pick, which would likely put Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young out of reach. Those two are widely considered the two best quarterback prospects this year.

Bleacher Report can see a scenario where the Raiders could look to the Chicago Bears to trade up to the No. 2 overall pick to land either Stroud or Young:

While rolling with Stidham would be hoping that he could be the rare fourth-round pick who becomes a full-time starter at quarterback, moving up the draft board to take Young or Stroud is a drastic move to take a more conventional route to find a starter. Heading into Week 18, the Raiders are scheduled to make the eighth pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 2 pick but seem to have a quarterback to build around in Justin Fields. Read More From Heavy Back the Browns & Cavaliers With $200 in Bonus Bets That makes them prime candidates to trade back for a massive haul of draft picks to a team that needs a quarterback.

What Will It Take to Get Bears to Make Trade?

The Raiders still don’t know what their draft selection is going to but for the sake of argument, we’ll say that they’ll finish with the No. 8 pick, which is what they currently hold. Though the jump from eight to two doesn’t seem that big, the Bears have all the leverage in this situation. They don’t need a quarterback and there are plenty of teams that do.

If the Raiders are going to trade for that No. 2 pick, Bleacher Report thinks they’re going to have to give up quite a big haul.

The question is whether either is worth the draft capital the Raiders would likely have to give up to leapfrog other quarterback-needy teams. The 49ers traded three first-rounders and a third to get jump from No. 12 to 3 and take Trey Lance in 2020. The Raiders would likely have to give a similar bounty to go from No. 8 to No. 2.

This play from the other night is such a great example of CJ Stroud showing exactly what scouts needed to see from him—Pocket movement, poise in chaos, making a play out of structure. Also, it's why elite QBs go to play for Ryan Day. They get developed. pic.twitter.com/k1NpaF4w79 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2023

Is Young or Stroud Worth Giving up Those Picks?

McDaniels is going to have to fall in love with one of these quarterback prospects for the Raiders to be willing to make a trade. If they stay put, they should have a chance to draft Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. Those two have huge potential but need a lot more work before they’re ready for the NFL, unlike Young or Stroud.

Signing Brady or Garoppolo as a bridge quarterback would make one of the raw prospects a bit more appealing. How the Raiders attack the draft will largely depend on how free agency plays out.